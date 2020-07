Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage lobby

Premiere location, high-end finishes, and a smart amenity package for those who enjoy being set apart from the standard large-scale apartment community. At Zest we offer the carefree lifestyle you have been looking for in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods.