Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking extra storage

Breton is the perfect pick for a convenient, roomy, classic and affordable living near the U of M campus. Select from one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with hardwood floors, three season porches in select units, double entrance options and the security of a controlled access entry and professional on-site management. Heat is included too! Our University neighborhood units are on bus lines, and convenient to everything you need for the life you want to lead, from coffee shops and restaurants to sporting events, theaters, clubs and shopping. And of course, you’re always an easy walk from campus. Give us a call, our U of M homes go fast.