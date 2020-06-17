All apartments in Minneapolis
Breton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Breton

707 8th St SE · (612) 324-0554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

707 8th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Breton.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Breton is the perfect pick for a convenient, roomy, classic and affordable living near the U of M campus. Select from one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with hardwood floors, three season porches in select units, double entrance options and the security of a controlled access entry and professional on-site management. Heat is included too! Our University neighborhood units are on bus lines, and convenient to everything you need for the life you want to lead, from coffee shops and restaurants to sporting events, theaters, clubs and shopping. And of course, you’re always an easy walk from campus. Give us a call, our U of M homes go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $30/month (first dog), $15/month (second dog)
Cats
rent: $20/month (first cat), $10/month (second cat)
Parking Details: One free parking space included in lease. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage lockers: included in lease (basement)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Breton have any available units?
Breton has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Breton have?
Some of Breton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Breton currently offering any rent specials?
Breton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Breton pet-friendly?
Yes, Breton is pet friendly.
Does Breton offer parking?
Yes, Breton offers parking.
Does Breton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Breton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Breton have a pool?
No, Breton does not have a pool.
Does Breton have accessible units?
No, Breton does not have accessible units.
Does Breton have units with dishwashers?
No, Breton does not have units with dishwashers.
