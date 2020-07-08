Rent Calculator
8868 Spiral Cut Unit K
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 13
8868 Spiral Cut Unit K
8868 Spiral Cut
·
No Longer Available
Location
8868 Spiral Cut, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE NOW 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Long Reach Knolls development of Columbia. All kitchen appliances included. Water and sewer included. Pets Considered. No smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K have any available units?
8868 Spiral Cut Unit K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K have?
Some of 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K currently offering any rent specials?
8868 Spiral Cut Unit K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K pet-friendly?
Yes, 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K is pet friendly.
Does 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K offer parking?
Yes, 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K offers parking.
Does 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K have a pool?
No, 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K does not have a pool.
Does 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K have accessible units?
No, 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K does not have accessible units.
Does 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8868 Spiral Cut Unit K has units with dishwashers.
