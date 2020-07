Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator carpet hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite media room online portal package receiving playground

Spacious and stylish, our apartment homes at The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia have the modern look you desire. Inspiring kitchen. Soothing baths. You’ll love coming home, every day.Living life to its fullest is easy at The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia. From resort-style comforts to engaging community spaces, we have it all.The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is just steps from Columbia’s best. Walk to restaurants, boutiques, department stores, parks, Merriweather Post Pavilion and more.