Last updated June 14 2020

21 Furnished Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD

Last updated June 14
Downtown Columbia
21 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
Harpers Choice
8 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,364
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Last updated June 14
Wilde Lake
18 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
Last updated June 14
$
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Last updated June 13
Maryland City
72 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 13
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 13
19 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Last updated June 14
$
34 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,336
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
851 sqft
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.
Last updated June 14
$
12 Units Available
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with updated amenities including a picnic area, business center, clubhouse, and pool. New fitness center. Stunning interior furnishings, including high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large closets. Furnished.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia
Last updated June 14
22 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Last updated June 14
$
40 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$925
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Last updated February 26
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Last updated February 26
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

Last updated June 13
Rognel Heights
1 Unit Available
1105 Walnut Ave Apt 1
1105 Walnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Furnished or unfurnished and utilities included rental qualifications must net 3x the monthly rent anyone 18 years and older must fill out application mush be able to get bg&e must been on job for a year and have a good rental history no evictions

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Columbia rents decline sharply over the past month

Columbia rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $1,563 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,960 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Columbia

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Columbia is less affordable for renters.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,960 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Columbia.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Columbia is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

