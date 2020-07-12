Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

159 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
6 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
Oakland Mills
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers bike storage, playground, parking and courtyard. Close to schools, parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
9 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
8441 GOLD SUNSET WAY
8441 Gold Sunset Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Welcome to 8441 Gold Sunset Way ~ this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome features a large eat-in kitchen, brick fireplace, two en-suite large bedrooms, fenced yard, a garage with driveway, and the front yard is maintained by the

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Hill
5920 Great Star Drive
5920 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1575 sqft
Luxury condo with 2 full bed & 2 full bath in river hill! bright unit and sunny, garage with extra parking, almost1550 square feet, hardwood floor, secure lobby with elevator. close to walking paths and route 32.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Ridge
11650 Sun Circle Way
11650 Sun Circle Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1740 sqft
11650 Sun Circle Way Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in Columbia! - Beautiful 3 Bed/3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Mills
6244 Parallel Ln
6244 Parallel Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Available July 23, 2020.Single family split level with one car garage and 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths! This home is located in a quiet cul de sac neighborhood.Hardwoods throughout the home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Ridge
12201 Green Shoot Court
12201 Green Shoot Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 End Town home 3 spacious levels with expansive Living Room and huge country kitchen style kitchen. Table space area opens to elevated deck with a view. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, ceramic tiled floors.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Ridge
7808 RIVER ROCK WAY
7808 River Rock Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2932 sqft
Luxurious townhouse with all the upgrades and bump out 3 level s with 2-car garage Main level has open & airy layout w/ gleaming hardwood floors recessed lighting & plenty of windows! Kitchen has huge island, granite countertops & stainless steel

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8870 Goose Landing Cir
8870 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1620 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Columbia.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wilde Lake
5041 GREEN MOUNTAIN CIRCLE
5041 Green Mountain Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
976 sqft
Bright and spacious top floor unit in Columbia. Two bedrooms and two full bath with almost 1,000 sqft. Well maintained with carpeted floors throughout, kitchen will have new cabinets and new granite counters. Private balcony off living room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
6613 SENECA DRIVE
6613 Seneca Drive, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Available August 24, 2020. Spacious 3 bedroom home in Columbia. Family room with fireplace, living room, and dining room. Deck and patio. All appliances. Pets considered, no smoking.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
River Hill
6058 SIGNAL FLAME LN #A360
6058 Signal Flame Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
House has had a full turnover completed. Every room painted, plumbing fixures upgraded, lighting fixtures upgraded, hardwood floors installed, and a deep clean to make that place feel brand new. Check out this amazing house!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wilde Lake
10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111
10506 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2-bedroom, 2 full bath unit features open floor plan, renovated kitchen with granite counters, large master suite with walk-in closet and private bath, bright second bedroom, fresh carpet, private courtyard, laundry inside unit, and lots

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Fairway Hills
5227 COLUMBIA RD
5227 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful, Bright and sunny 3 Bedroom 2 and Half Bath Garage Town-Home, back to the golf course. Fresh paint and flooring. Lots of storage. Ready to move in. Sought after location minutes from 29, 100 and 70.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbia
10215 SHERMAN HEIGHTS PLACE
10215 Sherman Heights Place, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1910 sqft
Four level townhome in Towncenter w/ 2 car garage. Walking distance to Mall, restaurants, Lakefront, Movies and more! Open floor plan w/ loft and lower level rec room. Hardwood floors and granite counter tops .

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
9602 LAMBETH CT
9602 Lambeth Court, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom townhome with new vinyl plank flooring on main level, vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms, new flooring on main level, kitchen w/slider to deck and there is a storage shed too.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Harpers Choice
5039 JERICHO RD
5039 Jericho Road, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see! Solar panels provide great savings! Beautiful single family home, 4 bedroom 3.5 baths available in Columbia. Finished basement with tons of storage space and wet bar.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Ridge
10811 TOPBRANCH LN
10811 Topbranch Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Amazing Single Family Home boasts beautiful built-ins throughout, from custom window storage seats to vanities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Columbia, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

