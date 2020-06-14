Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Columbia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
$
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
Fairway Hills
21 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,619
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wilde Lake
32 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Wilde Lake
18 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,698
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickory Ridge
2 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,372
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Long Reach
5 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Oakland Mills
3 Units Available
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers bike storage, playground, parking and courtyard. Close to schools, parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fairway Hills
1 Unit Available
5514 April Journey
5514 April Journey Road, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Bright and Inviting 2 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Townhome in Columbia - Don't miss out on this spacious and open floor plan, brick front townhouse. Lots of upgrades and a great location. Hardwood floors the living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
6032 Laurel Wreath Way
6032 Laurel Wreath Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1560 sqft
3 bedrooms 3.5 baths 3-level Townhouse in Columbia - Beautiful updated 3-level TH in Columbia. Within walking distance of the mall. The home features kitchen and bathrooms. The main level has beautiful laminate hardwood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9724 Summer Park Ct
9724 Summer Park Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in Columbia! Four level row townhome featuring hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with crown molding, family room with gas fireplace and half bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7523 Weather Worn Way Unit A
7523 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1146 sqft
Available July 22,2020.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has hardwood floors, fireplace, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom! New HVAC system and windows/sliding door will keep you comfortable all year.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
8923 Skyrock Ct
8923 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1635 sqft
Please click here to apply Located in the heart of Columbia in sought after Kings Contrivance. Nice size with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7501 Weather Worn Way Apt. D
7501 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
This two-story END Unit Condo is ready for move-in! Sparkling clean! Two bedrooms upstairs with a HUGE extra closet in Hall. The kitchen appliances are stainless! Bright sunshine during the day...large deck. Plenty of parking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5920 Great Star Drive
5920 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Luxury condo with 2 full bed & 2 full bath in river hill! bright unit and sunny, garage with extra parking, almost1550 square feet, hardwood floor, secure lobby with elevator. close to walking paths and route 32.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE
5910 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1900 sqft
This remarkable top floor penthouse end unit is the largest in the building! Enjoy this spacious renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath penthouse condo.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Wilde Lake
1 Unit Available
10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE
10087 Windstream Drive, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1644 sqft
One of a kind,most sought after private &Serene Sun filled end unit in The Cove, spacious 1644 Square feet ( as big as a 3 level townhome.) with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths total , Large master bedroom with master bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
River Hill
1 Unit Available
6125 WHITE MARBLE COURT
6125 White Marble Court, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME in coveted River Hills School District! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, hardwood flooringthroughout. Spacious and bright 3-story town house, open-foyer & cathedral ceilings, lots ofwindows/skylights, fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
6091 MAJORS LN #6
6091 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with new wood flooring updated kitchen and bathroom in the heart of Columbia. Minutes from 29,32 and 95. so close to the newest Columbia sports park, new appliances and washer dries in the apartment.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Owen Brown
1 Unit Available
9012 CONSTANT COURSE
9012 Constant Course, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. 1972 sf. Brick front. One car garage. Updated kitchen with newer stove and Corian counter tops.
City Guide for Columbia, MD

"One may wonder why a city only 40 years old needs a history, but Columbia, Maryland, is no ordinary place." (-- Joseph Rocco Mitchell and David L. Stebenne, "New City Upon a Hill: A History of Columbia")

The planned community of Columbia, Maryland began with a vision. Today, Columbia is Maryland's second most popular community with 10 distinct villages comprising a population of nearly 100,000. Columbia has for the most part lived up to the promising vision of its celebrated founder, James Rouse: the city consistently holds a place on Money Magazines list of "Top Ten Places to Live," most recently appearing in 2012 in the 8th slot. So come on over!

Having trouble with Craigslist Columbia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Columbia, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Columbia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

