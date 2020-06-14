114 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD with garage
"One may wonder why a city only 40 years old needs a history, but Columbia, Maryland, is no ordinary place." (-- Joseph Rocco Mitchell and David L. Stebenne, "New City Upon a Hill: A History of Columbia")
The planned community of Columbia, Maryland began with a vision. Today, Columbia is Maryland's second most popular community with 10 distinct villages comprising a population of nearly 100,000. Columbia has for the most part lived up to the promising vision of its celebrated founder, James Rouse: the city consistently holds a place on Money Magazines list of "Top Ten Places to Live," most recently appearing in 2012 in the 8th slot. So come on over!
Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.