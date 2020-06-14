Apartment List
/
MD
/
columbia
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD with garage

Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbia
21 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilde Lake
32 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Columbia
7 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Fairway Hills
4 Units Available
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Long Reach
5 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Fairway Hills
1 Unit Available
5514 April Journey
5514 April Journey Road, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Bright and Inviting 2 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Townhome in Columbia - Don't miss out on this spacious and open floor plan, brick front townhouse. Lots of upgrades and a great location. Hardwood floors the living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
10364 College Sq
10364 College Square, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2028 sqft
Large Townhouse with lots of amenities including a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room, spacious deck that backs to a peaceful wooded area & offers plenty of outdoor living space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5920 Great Star Drive
5920 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Luxury condo with 2 full bed & 2 full bath in river hill! bright unit and sunny, garage with extra parking, almost1550 square feet, hardwood floor, secure lobby with elevator. close to walking paths and route 32.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
8607 MEADOWSWEET CT
8607 Meadowsweet Ct, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
***Short term rental. Lease is to be for 6 months only starting 7/1/2020. Showings to begin on 6/11/2020.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5910 GREAT STAR DRIVE
5910 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1900 sqft
This remarkable top floor penthouse end unit is the largest in the building! Enjoy this spacious renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath penthouse condo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Owen Brown
1 Unit Available
9012 CONSTANT COURSE
9012 Constant Course, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. 1972 sf. Brick front. One car garage. Updated kitchen with newer stove and Corian counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5900 WHALE BOAT DRIVE
5900 Whaleboat Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1309 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers engineered hardwood kitchen floor, gas fireplace in living room, balcony off large living room w/storage, high ceilings, large spacious bedrooms with large closets, separate laundry room off foyer,

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
6405 Saddle Dr
6405 Saddle Drive, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Owen Brown
1 Unit Available
6441 BROWSING DEER
6441 Browsing Deer, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4200 sqft
Single family house, large colonial, cul-de-sac location, large rooms, large full basement, large deck, sliding doors to deck, two car garage, automatic garage door opener, living room, family room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, extra
Results within 1 mile of Columbia
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,572
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
27 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,849
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,741
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,785
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7340 Summit Rock Rd.
7340 Summit Rock Road, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Large 3 Bed 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7717 HEATHERSIDE LANE
7717 Heatherside Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Spacious one car garage townhome in Woodland Village. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Back to wooded lot and walk out basement with patio and deck. Separate dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace.
City Guide for Columbia, MD

"One may wonder why a city only 40 years old needs a history, but Columbia, Maryland, is no ordinary place." (-- Joseph Rocco Mitchell and David L. Stebenne, "New City Upon a Hill: A History of Columbia")

The planned community of Columbia, Maryland began with a vision. Today, Columbia is Maryland's second most popular community with 10 distinct villages comprising a population of nearly 100,000. Columbia has for the most part lived up to the promising vision of its celebrated founder, James Rouse: the city consistently holds a place on Money Magazines list of "Top Ten Places to Live," most recently appearing in 2012 in the 8th slot. So come on over!

Having trouble with Craigslist Columbia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Columbia, MD

Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbia 3 BedroomsColumbia Accessible ApartmentsColumbia Apartments under $1,200Columbia Apartments under $1,400
Columbia Apartments under $1500Columbia Apartments with BalconyColumbia Apartments with GarageColumbia Apartments with GymColumbia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Apartments with Washer-DryerColumbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Furnished ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly PlacesColumbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University