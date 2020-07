Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



Apartments in Columbia Maryland | Hamilton at Kings Place



Welcome to The Hamilton at Kings Place Apartment Homes in Columbia, MD—the home you've always wanted. Our garden-style apartments are like your own personal tranquil oasis, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You'll be happy to come home to an apartment home that was made with you in mind. Take in some sun and go for a picnic on the grassy knoll. The wonderful fitness trails allow for you to break a sweat while enjoying the scenic view around our community, and the convenient dog park makes sure your four-legged friends have plenty of space to stretch their legs.



The spacious layout of our one and two-bedroom apartmentsmakes coming home a pleasurable feeling. Look over our floor plans and create the perfect living situation for yourself. Our open and sizable layout makes it p