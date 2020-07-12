127 Apartments for rent in Oakland Mills, Columbia, MD
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
34 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
6 Units Available
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers bike storage, playground, parking and courtyard. Close to schools, parks and highways.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6244 Parallel Ln
6244 Parallel Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Available July 23, 2020.Single family split level with one car garage and 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths! This home is located in a quiet cul de sac neighborhood.Hardwoods throughout the home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5860 THUNDER HILL ROAD
5860 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
This cozy and charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo offers an open and spacious living /dining condo, spacious kitchen, and a sunroom/den with sliding doors. The bedroom includes a large walk-in closet with organized shelves.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9651 WHITE ACRE RD #B2
9651 White Acre Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Located just minutes from The Mall in Columbia, restaurants, shopping and commuter routes.
1 of 21
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
5466 BLUECOAT LN
5466 Bluecoat Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful well maintained home in a quite setting of Howard County, this home a features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 Bath with a separate Dining room and a breakfast nook.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5441 MARSH HAWK WAY
5441 Marsh Hawk Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1888 sqft
WHAT A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage split level is move-in ready.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland Mills
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1582 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
36 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
39 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,881
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
218 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,485
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
20 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
4 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,272
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
12 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1401 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,407
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1274 sqft
Trends will come and go, but value and location are evergreen. If you're looking for affordable apartments in Columbia, then look no further. Value means spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with comfortable kitchens and bright rooms.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
10 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,730
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
3 Units Available
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9605 TORINO ROAD
9605 Torino Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2028 sqft
You will love living in this community and townhome. Close to 29, everything is a short drive away. Shopping is just down the road and dining out in Columbia is less than a fifteen minute drive.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.
