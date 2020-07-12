/
/
/
kings contrivance
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
157 Apartments for rent in Kings Contrivance, Columbia, MD
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,383
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
19 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
5 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
6613 SENECA DRIVE
6613 Seneca Drive, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Available August 24, 2020. Spacious 3 bedroom home in Columbia. Family room with fireplace, living room, and dining room. Deck and patio. All appliances. Pets considered, no smoking.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7552 RAIN FLOWER WAY
7552 Rain Flower Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF COLUMBIA. HARDWOOD FLOOR AT MAIN FLOOR. OPEN DESIGN. 3 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATH AND 1 HALF BATH. NEW CARPET.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7619 WEATHER WORN WAY
7619 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1146 sqft
Rarely available Patio Unit in The Pines in Kings Contrivance. Fresh and clean. Plenty of light. Immediate move in with excellent credit and references. Washer & Dryer Stackable. Wood burning fireplace. Patio, Storage Room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10560 SHAKER DR
10560 Shaker Drive, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Cozy cape code single-family home with front porch, large yard and shed. Hardwood throughout and updated kitchen & bath with stainless steel appliances. Easy access from main roads and close to shopping mall and Fort Meade/NSA.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8813 Stonebrook Ln
8813 Stonebrook Lane, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Bedroom for Rent (Not Entire House) - Property Id: 115972 ...1 bedroom (for one occupant only, not negotiable) is for rent in a Kings Contrivance townhouse...
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9465 SINGLE BIRD LANE
9465 Single Bird Lane, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2619 sqft
Gorgeous and completely remodeled 4BR 3 FULL spa-like baths. Open floor plan, eat-in Kitchen with granite, stainless, and sprawling center Island with eating space for many to be the hub of entertaining for sure. Abundant natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Kings Contrivance
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,881
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1582 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
216 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,485
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
973 sqft
Commute to Baltimore or D.C. with easy access to I-95. Some of these one- and two-bedroom units have dens; all have walk-in closets, breakfast bars and washer/dryer. Walking trails, playground and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
12 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1401 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
11 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers bike storage, playground, parking and courtyard. Close to schools, parks and highways.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9741 Evening Bird Ln
9741 Evening Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
2983 sqft
Massive 3 Bed/3.5 Bath End of Group Townhome in Laurel! Walk inside to a beautiful tiled foyer with a half bath! An open living and dining room has tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 79
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7998 MARTOWN ROAD
7998 Martown Road, Scaggsville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3356 sqft
Brand new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout this updated colonial in Laurel with over 3000 sq ft of finished space. 4 formal bedrooms upstairs plus flex room which could be used as an office or 5th bedroom on main level.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSavage, MDNorth Laurel, MDFulton, MDBurtonsville, MDIlchester, MDMaryland City, MD