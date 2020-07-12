/
wilde lake
115 Apartments for rent in Wilde Lake, Columbia, MD
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
10850 GREEN MOUNTAIN CIRCLE
10850 Green Mountain Circle, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location - convenient to all amenities including Howard Community College, Howard County General Hospital, the Columbia Mall, Whole Foods AND MORE! Easy commute to Ft. Meade.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
5041 GREEN MOUNTAIN CIRCLE
5041 Green Mountain Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
976 sqft
Bright and spacious top floor unit in Columbia. Two bedrooms and two full bath with almost 1,000 sqft. Well maintained with carpeted floors throughout, kitchen will have new cabinets and new granite counters. Private balcony off living room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111
10506 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2-bedroom, 2 full bath unit features open floor plan, renovated kitchen with granite counters, large master suite with walk-in closet and private bath, bright second bedroom, fresh carpet, private courtyard, laundry inside unit, and lots
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
10025 THE MENDING WALL
10025 The Mending Wall, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2516 sqft
This beautiful has a huge Gourmet Kitchen open to Family Room and Breakfast Room. Gorgeous Sunroom opens to a slate patio with privacy. Finished lower level Recreation Room or Office. This home is a must see!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
10508 Faulkner Ridge Cir
10508 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1126 sqft
10508 Faulkner Ridge Cir Available 08/01/20 Cute & Cozy - Garden condo with private courtyard which opens onto quiet common area away from parking lot. Great 2 bed 2 bath condo with fantastic kitchen with tons of storage and eat at counter.
Results within 1 mile of Wilde Lake
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1582 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,881
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,485
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1401 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,407
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1274 sqft
Trends will come and go, but value and location are evergreen. If you're looking for affordable apartments in Columbia, then look no further. Value means spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with comfortable kitchens and bright rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,314
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,730
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
