Apartment List
/
MD
/
elkridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

175 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
8 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7340 Summit Rock Rd.
7340 Summit Rock Road, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Large 3 Bed 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6435 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
868 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 full baths near RockBurn Commons. Minutes from the Elkridge Corners Shopping Strip and less than a mile from the Elkridge Library, this lovely apartment has it all.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6015 Rock Glen Dr Unit 405
6015 Rock Glen Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
848 sqft
Available 6/23/20. Stunning Condominium in the popular neighborhood of Rockburn! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Laminate flooring in living room and bedroom. Full kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6400 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6400 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
859 sqft
Available immediately. 2 BR, 2 BA terrace level condo in Rockburn Commons. Convenient to major commuter routes, shopping and eateries. Ample parking on street and 2 parking passes for parking lot. Fireplace, full size washer/dryer and patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7956 QUIDDITCH LANE
7956 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,2 full bath & 2 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq. ft of living space on 3 finished levels,gorgeous kitchen w/island,stainless appliances,granite counters &Trex Deck off kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5859 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5859 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Level Townhouse. Kitchen, dining room and living room all feature pergo flooring. Sliding doors off living room leading to to deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7916 QUIDDITCH LN
7916 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available June first.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6385 FOREST AVENUE
6385 Forest Ave, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1012 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful rancher in Elkridge! 3 bedrooms with a remodeled full bathroom, a spacious and open concept living and dining room leads to the upgraded kitchen with sleek appliances. Newer windows and slider .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7778 DAGNY WAY
7778 Dagny Way, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2350 sqft
1 year old 3 level Brick front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,1-car garage,2350 sq.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6472 ANDERSON AVENUE
6472 Anderson Avenue, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2534 sqft
This four bedroom, three and a half bath single family home built in 2017 is ready for you to move right in. Gorgeous hardwood floors welcome you into the house and extend throughout the main living level. Living room features wood burning fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6006 JOSEPH SCOTT DRIVE
6006 Joseph Scott Drive, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2978 sqft
Well maintained colonial in the heart of Elkridge, Howard County. Home features top of the line kitchen with GE Monogram stainless steel appliances. Dual climate zones for energy efficiency. Open floor plan.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7150 BANBURY DRIVE
7150 Banbury Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
Built in 2019, new luxury town home in Howard County. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 full, 2 half baths with 4 completely finished levels and 1 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7039 Oak Grove Way
7039 Oak Grove Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
7039 Oak Grove Way Available 04/15/20 Elkridge, MD - End of group townhouse with 1 car garage. Enter on garage level with family room, powder room and sliding glass door out to backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7206 ALBION WAY
7206 Albion Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2020 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Luxury Town Home in Howard county, easy access to major routes, trains, airport , shopping and restaurants. Middle school and Elementary schools few minutes walk from the property. Make this your home.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6335 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6335 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
979 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba top level condo unit freshly painted w/ new carpet. Naturally bright home has galley style kitchen. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Sunroom off living room could double as dining area & leads to balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Elkridge

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8357 WADES WAY
8357 Wades Way, Howard County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2230 sqft
$150 reduced !!!.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD
7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course.

Median Rent in Elkridge

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Elkridge is $1,560, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,956.
Studio
$1,284
1 Bed
$1,560
2 Beds
$1,956
3+ Beds
$2,515
City GuideElkridge
Famous artist couple Leonard Marion Bahr and Florence Riefle Bahr call Elkridge, MD home.

Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It’s easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average.  Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC.

Moving to Elkridge

If you want to move to Elkridge, you’re in luck because there are a lot of great houses and apartments available.  The slight downside is that they’re not exactly cheap. Like most landlords and apartment complexes, you should have a monthly income that is at least two to three times more than your rent, although that’s not usually a problem for the more affluent residents who tend to live here.  It’s also important to have a good job history and rental history as well too; Elkridge wants the kind of residents who will take pride in where they live and not skip out on paying the rent.

If you need help finding just the right apartment for rent, check with an apartment locator. They’re more familiar with the area and can help make a match between what you’re looking for and the apartment that might be the perfect fit. If you have pets that you want to bring along, you may need an apartment locator to help you find one – but there is such a place out there, so don’t despair! You may just have to pay extra security deposits and/or increased rent. Options like all-bills-paid apartments may be hard to come by, but it never hurts to ask.

Life in Elkridge

Elkridge has a lot of history, and from the start it was pretty fancy and exclusive. Wealthy businessmen and their families from Baltimore spent their summers here, but Elkridge as a whole became a lot more accessible when the Thomas Viaduct opened in 1836. Today there may not be any land masses keeping people out anymore, but the relatively high cost of living and desirable stock of older homes means that this area isn’t for everybody – but maybe it’s for you.

The biggest advantage of life in Elkridge is how close it is to two major cities, Baltimore and Washington DC. You get to live in a quiet, safe area, while still being close enough to big cities for all the job opportunities, history and culture you need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Elkridge?
In Elkridge, the median rent is $1,284 for a studio, $1,560 for a 1-bedroom, $1,956 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,515 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elkridge, check out our monthly Elkridge Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elkridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Elkridge area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elkridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elkridge from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

Similar Pages

Elkridge 1 BedroomsElkridge 2 Bedrooms
Elkridge Apartments with ParkingElkridge Apartments with Pool
Elkridge Cheap Places