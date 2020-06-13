175 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD📍
Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It’s easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average. Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC.
If you want to move to Elkridge, you’re in luck because there are a lot of great houses and apartments available. The slight downside is that they’re not exactly cheap. Like most landlords and apartment complexes, you should have a monthly income that is at least two to three times more than your rent, although that’s not usually a problem for the more affluent residents who tend to live here. It’s also important to have a good job history and rental history as well too; Elkridge wants the kind of residents who will take pride in where they live and not skip out on paying the rent.
If you need help finding just the right apartment for rent, check with an apartment locator. They’re more familiar with the area and can help make a match between what you’re looking for and the apartment that might be the perfect fit. If you have pets that you want to bring along, you may need an apartment locator to help you find one – but there is such a place out there, so don’t despair! You may just have to pay extra security deposits and/or increased rent. Options like all-bills-paid apartments may be hard to come by, but it never hurts to ask.
Elkridge has a lot of history, and from the start it was pretty fancy and exclusive. Wealthy businessmen and their families from Baltimore spent their summers here, but Elkridge as a whole became a lot more accessible when the Thomas Viaduct opened in 1836. Today there may not be any land masses keeping people out anymore, but the relatively high cost of living and desirable stock of older homes means that this area isn’t for everybody – but maybe it’s for you.
The biggest advantage of life in Elkridge is how close it is to two major cities, Baltimore and Washington DC. You get to live in a quiet, safe area, while still being close enough to big cities for all the job opportunities, history and culture you need.