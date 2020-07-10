Apartment List
/
MD
/
columbia
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 PM

144 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1582 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
9 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
8441 GOLD SUNSET WAY
8441 Gold Sunset Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Welcome to 8441 Gold Sunset Way ~ this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome features a large eat-in kitchen, brick fireplace, two en-suite large bedrooms, fenced yard, a garage with driveway, and the front yard is maintained by the

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Wilde Lake
10482 Faulkner Ridge Circle
10482 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partridge Courts Condominiums - Property Id: 51415 WELL MAINTAINED FRESHLY PAINTED MAIN LEVEL UNIT. EAT-IN KITCHEN OFFERS UPDATED APPLIANCES, AUTO-ON LIGHTING UPON ENTRY AND NICE FLOORING. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH SLIDER TO FENCED-IN PATIO.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
River Hill
5920 Great Star Drive
5920 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1575 sqft
Luxury condo with 2 full bed & 2 full bath in river hill! bright unit and sunny, garage with extra parking, almost1550 square feet, hardwood floor, secure lobby with elevator. close to walking paths and route 32.

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Mills
6244 Parallel Ln
6244 Parallel Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Available July 23, 2020.Single family split level with one car garage and 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths! This home is located in a quiet cul de sac neighborhood.Hardwoods throughout the home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Harpers Choice
10802 Beech Creek Dr
10802 Beech Creek Drive, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE July 22, 2020. This 3 bedroom townhouse in Howard County features hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace on the main level, along with a fully equipped kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets are located upstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Ridge
12201 Green Shoot Court
12201 Green Shoot Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 End Town home 3 spacious levels with expansive Living Room and huge country kitchen style kitchen. Table space area opens to elevated deck with a view. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, ceramic tiled floors.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hickory Ridge
7808 RIVER ROCK WAY
7808 River Rock Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2932 sqft
Luxurious townhouse with all the upgrades and bump out 3 level s with 2-car garage Main level has open & airy layout w/ gleaming hardwood floors recessed lighting & plenty of windows! Kitchen has huge island, granite countertops & stainless steel

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8870 Goose Landing Cir
8870 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1620 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Columbia.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
River Hill
6058 SIGNAL FLAME LN #A360
6058 Signal Flame Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
House has had a full turnover completed. Every room painted, plumbing fixures upgraded, lighting fixtures upgraded, hardwood floors installed, and a deep clean to make that place feel brand new. Check out this amazing house!

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Wilde Lake
10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111
10506 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2-bedroom, 2 full bath unit features open floor plan, renovated kitchen with granite counters, large master suite with walk-in closet and private bath, bright second bedroom, fresh carpet, private courtyard, laundry inside unit, and lots

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fairway Hills
5227 COLUMBIA RD
5227 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful, Bright and sunny 3 Bedroom 2 and Half Bath Garage Town-Home, back to the golf course. Fresh paint and flooring. Lots of storage. Ready to move in. Sought after location minutes from 29, 100 and 70.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fairway Hills
4946 COLUMBIA ROAD
4946 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1461 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This stunning 2 level Penthouse condo is ready for immediate occupancy * Located in the sought after community of Heatherfields, this 2 bedroom, 2 full and one half bath condo is in picture-perfect condition.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
9602 LAMBETH CT
9602 Lambeth Court, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom townhome with new vinyl plank flooring on main level, vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms, new flooring on main level, kitchen w/slider to deck and there is a storage shed too.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
8717 HAYSHED LANE
8717 Hayshed Lane, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
996 sqft
Come see this lovely 1st floor condo. Kitchen with granite counter top, washer & dryer in unit, Spacious Living Area leads to patio. Lots of natural light. Great Location!

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
7619 WEATHER WORN WAY
7619 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1146 sqft
Rarely available Patio Unit in The Pines in Kings Contrivance. Fresh and clean. Plenty of light. Immediate move in with excellent credit and references. Washer & Dryer Stackable. Wood burning fireplace. Patio, Storage Room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Hickory Ridge
10738 BRIDLEREIN TERRACE
10738 Bridlerein Terrace, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to your 4 BR/3.5 BA end of group townhome in the heart of Columbia! You'll absolutely love the extra large fenced backyard. Two spacious loving spaces with a deck off the main level and a walk-out basement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
8864 SPIRAL CUT #AT4
8864 Spiral Cut, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Columbia. Living room, dining room, washer dryer included. Convenient to shopping and commuter routes. No pets. No smoking.

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
6405 Saddle Dr
6405 Saddle Drive, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
9038 Watchlight Ct
9038 Watchlight Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1616 sqft
Townhouse - 9038 Watchlight Court - Property Id: 84541 Contact listing agent for showing instructions. Rare 4 bedroom, highly desired location in Columbia area, recent carpet upgrade, recent remodeled. This is a must see home.

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Columbia rents declined moderately over the past month

Columbia rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $1,558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,954 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Columbia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Columbia

    As rents have fallen moderately in Columbia, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Columbia is less affordable for renters.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,954 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Columbia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Columbia is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbia 3 BedroomsColumbia Accessible ApartmentsColumbia Apartments under $1,100Columbia Apartments under $1,200Columbia Apartments under $1,400
    Columbia Apartments under $1500Columbia Apartments with BalconyColumbia Apartments with GarageColumbia Apartments with GymColumbia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColumbia Apartments with Parking
    Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Apartments with Washer-DryerColumbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Furnished ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly PlacesColumbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
    Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
    Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
    Wilde LakeFairway Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Howard Community CollegeTowson University
    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State University