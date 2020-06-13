Apartment List
/
MD
/
columbia
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Columbia
163 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Oakland Mills
10 Units Available
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,255
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Oakland Mills
3 Units Available
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers bike storage, playground, parking and courtyard. Close to schools, parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
Fairway Hills
3 Units Available
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fairway Hills
1 Unit Available
4944 COLUMBIA ROAD
4944 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1324 sqft
Come home to this upscale 2 BR, 2-1/2 BA condo loaded with upgrades. Freshly painted throughout, laminate flooring in living and dining rooms with recess lighting. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room and slider to deck off of living room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
6032 Laurel Wreath Way
6032 Laurel Wreath Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1560 sqft
3 bedrooms 3.5 baths 3-level Townhouse in Columbia - Beautiful updated 3-level TH in Columbia. Within walking distance of the mall. The home features kitchen and bathrooms. The main level has beautiful laminate hardwood flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
5356 Smooth Meadow Way Unit 5
5356 Smooth Meadow Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
931 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bed 2 bath condo! - You will love this warm and inviting 2 bed 2 full bath condo on the top floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
5910 Watch Chain Way, Unit 601
5910 Watch Chain Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
735 sqft
Columbia, MD - This 2 bedroom 1 full bath condo has a fireplace and walks out to a nice ground level patio. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, commuter routes & more. Pets ok on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. (RLNE5699088)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9724 Summer Park Ct
9724 Summer Park Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in Columbia! Four level row townhome featuring hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with crown molding, family room with gas fireplace and half bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Harpers Choice
1 Unit Available
5478 CEDAR LN #B4
5478 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Columbia. Minutes from downtown Columbia. Enjoy your Private Balcony. Welcome Home!HCV Welcome

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
6134 Quiet Times
6134 Quiet Times, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1724 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 10,2020. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7523 Weather Worn Way Unit A
7523 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1146 sqft
Available July 22,2020.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has hardwood floors, fireplace, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom! New HVAC system and windows/sliding door will keep you comfortable all year.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
10364 College Sq
10364 College Square, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2028 sqft
Large Townhouse with lots of amenities including a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room, spacious deck that backs to a peaceful wooded area & offers plenty of outdoor living space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
8426 Each Leaf Ct
8426 Each Leaf Court, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1871 sqft
Available June 22,2020.End of Group town home in Kendall Ridge with finished walkout basement, eat-in kitchen, all appliances, family room, living room, dining room, utility room, assigned parking, blinds, deck. No smoking. Will consider your pet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
8923 Skyrock Ct
8923 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1635 sqft
Please click here to apply Located in the heart of Columbia in sought after Kings Contrivance. Nice size with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7501 Weather Worn Way Apt. D
7501 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
This two-story END Unit Condo is ready for move-in! Sparkling clean! Two bedrooms upstairs with a HUGE extra closet in Hall. The kitchen appliances are stainless! Bright sunshine during the day...large deck. Plenty of parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wilde Lake
1 Unit Available
10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE
10087 Windstream Drive, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1644 sqft
One of a kind,most sought after private &Serene Sun filled end unit in The Cove, spacious 1644 Square feet ( as big as a 3 level townhome.) with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths total , Large master bedroom with master bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
6125 WHITE MARBLE COURT
6125 White Marble Court, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME in coveted River Hills School District! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, hardwood flooringthroughout. Spacious and bright 3-story town house, open-foyer & cathedral ceilings, lots ofwindows/skylights, fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Fairway Hills
1 Unit Available
5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65
5692 April Journey Road, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhouse in the Greens at Fairway. On the main level, find stunning Cherry floors, granite countertops, upgraded appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
6091 MAJORS LN #6
6091 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with new wood flooring updated kitchen and bathroom in the heart of Columbia. Minutes from 29,32 and 95. so close to the newest Columbia sports park, new appliances and washer dries in the apartment.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Owen Brown
1 Unit Available
9012 CONSTANT COURSE
9012 Constant Course, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. 1972 sf. Brick front. One car garage. Updated kitchen with newer stove and Corian counter tops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
10738 BRIDLEREIN TERRACE
10738 Bridlerein Terrace, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2182 sqft
Welcome home to your 4 BR/3.5 BA end of group townhome in the heart of Columbia! You'll absolutely love the extra large fenced backyard. Two spacious loving spaces with a deck off the main level and a walk-out basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Columbia, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbia 3 BedroomsColumbia Accessible ApartmentsColumbia Apartments under $1,200Columbia Apartments under $1,400
Columbia Apartments under $1500Columbia Apartments with BalconyColumbia Apartments with GarageColumbia Apartments with GymColumbia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Apartments with Washer-DryerColumbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Furnished ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly PlacesColumbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University