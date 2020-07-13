All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Clarys Crossing

11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy · (410) 364-4968
Location

11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 005-333 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Unit 008-434 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 016-837 · Avail. now

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-118 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 017-925 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,161

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clarys Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Clary’s Crossing offers a carefree lifestyle - with lots of extras. Our Columbia Town Center apartments feature a wood-burning fireplace, black-on-black appliances, and walk-in closets. Residents can choose from among our one, two, or three bedroom open-concept floor plans - and be sure to ask about our renovated apartments. Spend a quiet evening on your patio enjoying the beautiful atmosphere of our community. Each of our apartments features 9 ft. ceilings with optional vaulted ceilings. Our recently updated kitchens include dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, and stylish finishes. You will love the convenience of having a washer & dryer at home in your cozy Columbia, MD apartment. Come discover what makes Clary's Crossing the perfect place to call home. We are eager to welcome you to our Columbia Town Center apartment community. We feature a relaxing outdoor swimming pool, a fully-loaded fitness center complete with free weights, and an outdoor barbeque area with a grill and picnic space. Our hiking and jogging trails offer a great place to walk your pets, and we offer residents a Wi-Fi lounge with a coffee bar and a business center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 for the Administrative /Amenities Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Restriction Breeds List
Parking Details: Parking Is Off Street.
Storage Details: All apartments have a storage area attached

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clarys Crossing have any available units?
Clarys Crossing has 5 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Clarys Crossing have?
Some of Clarys Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clarys Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Clarys Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clarys Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Clarys Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Clarys Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Clarys Crossing offers parking.
Does Clarys Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clarys Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clarys Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Clarys Crossing has a pool.
Does Clarys Crossing have accessible units?
No, Clarys Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Clarys Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clarys Crossing has units with dishwashers.
