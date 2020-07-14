All apartments in Columbia
The Madison at Eden Brook
The Madison at Eden Brook

7310 Eden Brook Dr · (833) 962-2952
Location

7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1012 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1022 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 0917 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0528 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 0825 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Madison at Eden Brook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Based amidst otherworldly forest views, The Madison at Eden Brook has become the place for you to build the home you’ve always wanted without the overwhelming price tag. Located in the Kings Contrivance neighborhood with easy access to highway 29 and highway 32, we're just minutes away from the famous Maryland Renaissance Festival, in the heart of Columbia, MD.

Our residents are provided with a wide selection of unique andspacious one and two-bedroom apartment floorplans so that you can find the home that best fits your lifestyle. With reserved parking available for all of our residents, no one will ever miss spending forty-five minutes driving around the neighborhood looking for street parking. Our Columbia, MD apartment homes also come with a private patio or balcony, allowing you to step outside for some fresh air without having to leave your

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Madison at Eden Brook have any available units?
The Madison at Eden Brook has 8 units available starting at $1,398 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Madison at Eden Brook have?
Some of The Madison at Eden Brook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Madison at Eden Brook currently offering any rent specials?
The Madison at Eden Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Madison at Eden Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, The Madison at Eden Brook is pet friendly.
Does The Madison at Eden Brook offer parking?
Yes, The Madison at Eden Brook offers parking.
Does The Madison at Eden Brook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Madison at Eden Brook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Madison at Eden Brook have a pool?
Yes, The Madison at Eden Brook has a pool.
Does The Madison at Eden Brook have accessible units?
No, The Madison at Eden Brook does not have accessible units.
Does The Madison at Eden Brook have units with dishwashers?
No, The Madison at Eden Brook does not have units with dishwashers.
