long reach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Long Reach, Columbia, MD
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
4 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,272
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,887
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8441 GOLD SUNSET WAY
8441 Gold Sunset Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Welcome to 8441 Gold Sunset Way ~ this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome features a large eat-in kitchen, brick fireplace, two en-suite large bedrooms, fenced yard, a garage with driveway, and the front yard is maintained by the
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8717 HAYSHED LANE
8717 Hayshed Lane, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
996 sqft
Come see this lovely 1st floor condo. Kitchen with granite counter top, washer & dryer in unit, Spacious Living Area leads to patio. Lots of natural light. Great Location!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8864 SPIRAL CUT #AT4
8864 Spiral Cut, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Columbia. Living room, dining room, washer dryer included. Convenient to shopping and commuter routes. No pets. No smoking.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6405 Saddle Dr
6405 Saddle Drive, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9038 Watchlight Ct
9038 Watchlight Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1566 sqft
Townhouse - 9038 Watchlight Court - Property Id: 84541 Contact listing agent for showing instructions. Rare 4 bedroom, highly desired location in Columbia area, recent carpet upgrade, recent remodeled. This is a must see home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5903 TAMAR DR #12S24
5903 Tamar Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Updated ready to move in 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Columbia. minutes from commuting routs, Columbia Mall an other shopping and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Long Reach
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1455 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7769 CHATFIELD LANE
7769 Chatfield Lane, Ilchester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1860 sqft
Great, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome freshly painted & super clean! Main floor features great hardwood floors, spacious living room, kitchen open to dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6244 Parallel Ln
6244 Parallel Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Available July 23, 2020.Single family split level with one car garage and 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths! This home is located in a quiet cul de sac neighborhood.Hardwoods throughout the home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8378 Montgomery Run Rd Apt E
8378 Montgomery Run Road, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
938 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. 2 bedroom 2 bath middle level condo.Assigned parking,Community pool,hardwood floors,blinds.No smoking. No pets.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8870 Goose Landing Cir
8870 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1620 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Columbia.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7746 PATUXENT OAK CT
7746 Patuxent Oak Court, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Applications received and under review!!! No more showings thanks!- Wonderfully Renovated 3 Bed 2 and 2 half bath Townhome in Howard County!! Great Location that is close to all major routes and highways!! Ready for immediate occupancy, Call an
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5860 THUNDER HILL ROAD
5860 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
This cozy and charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo offers an open and spacious living /dining condo, spacious kitchen, and a sunroom/den with sliding doors. The bedroom includes a large walk-in closet with organized shelves.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9651 WHITE ACRE RD #B2
9651 White Acre Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Located just minutes from The Mall in Columbia, restaurants, shopping and commuter routes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6577 SWEET FERN
6577 Sweet Fern, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated and ready for occupancy 4 bedroom townhome in the heart of Columbia. 4th bedroom and full bath in the basement. With the fences backyard and storage shed. New carpet and paint and appliances. HCV welome.
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
5466 BLUECOAT LN
5466 Bluecoat Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful well maintained home in a quite setting of Howard County, this home a features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 Bath with a separate Dining room and a breakfast nook.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
6944 KNIGHTHOOD LANE
6944 Knighthood Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
700Plus Credit Score Available Oct.1st, perfect townhouse in wonderful condition, fenced in backyard, freshly painted, walking distance to Lake, Shopping center, Tennis courts, buses to Washington and Baltimore only minutes away.
