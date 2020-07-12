/
/
/
harpers choice
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Harpers Choice, Columbia, MD
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,314
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
11113 CRICKET HOLLOW COURT
11113 Cricket Hollow Court, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3320 sqft
Beautiful single family home nestled among the trees in Harpers Choice, featuring gleaming hardwood floors & ceramic tile baths.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5039 JERICHO RD
5039 Jericho Road, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see! Solar panels provide great savings! Beautiful single family home, 4 bedroom 3.5 baths available in Columbia. Finished basement with tons of storage space and wet bar.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5478 CEDAR LN #B4
5478 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Columbia. Minutes from downtown Columbia. Enjoy your Private Balcony. Welcome Home!HCV Welcome
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5040 JERICHO ROAD
5040 Jericho Road, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3816 sqft
Spacious brick front colonial. ~The community is adjacent to the Hobbits Glen golf course. ~Enjoy a view of trees from the rear patio or deck. ~The family room has a two-story ceiling and a gas fireplace. ~The foyer has a two-story ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Harpers Choice
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just seven miles west of I-95. Newly renovated luxury units have energy efficient appliance packages, storage space, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Property offers a clubhouse, courtyard, 24-hour gym, and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,881
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
14 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1067 sqft
Comfortable units with large walk-in closets, breakfast bars, wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home washers/dryers and private patios/terraces. Close to Wilde Lake High School and Swansfield Elementary. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
10 Units Available
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,477
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1160 sqft
Just a short distance away from the Mall of Columbia, shopping, and dining. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, and patio/balcony. Resident have access to pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
12 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1401 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10850 GREEN MOUNTAIN CIRCLE
10850 Green Mountain Circle, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location - convenient to all amenities including Howard Community College, Howard County General Hospital, the Columbia Mall, Whole Foods AND MORE! Easy commute to Ft. Meade.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6304 Departed Sunset Ln
6304 Departed Sunset Lane, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2128 sqft
6304 Departed Sunset Ln Available 09/01/20 Columbia, MD - Stunning brick front 4 BR, 3.5 bath colonial home in River Hill.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11650 Sun Circle Way
11650 Sun Circle Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1740 sqft
11650 Sun Circle Way Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in Columbia! - Beautiful 3 Bed/3.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12201 Green Shoot Court
12201 Green Shoot Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 End Town home 3 spacious levels with expansive Living Room and huge country kitchen style kitchen. Table space area opens to elevated deck with a view. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, ceramic tiled floors.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5041 GREEN MOUNTAIN CIRCLE
5041 Green Mountain Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
976 sqft
Bright and spacious top floor unit in Columbia. Two bedrooms and two full bath with almost 1,000 sqft. Well maintained with carpeted floors throughout, kitchen will have new cabinets and new granite counters. Private balcony off living room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10506 FAULKNER RIDGE CIR #111
10506 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2-bedroom, 2 full bath unit features open floor plan, renovated kitchen with granite counters, large master suite with walk-in closet and private bath, bright second bedroom, fresh carpet, private courtyard, laundry inside unit, and lots
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10215 SHERMAN HEIGHTS PLACE
10215 Sherman Heights Place, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1910 sqft
Four level townhome in Towncenter w/ 2 car garage. Walking distance to Mall, restaurants, Lakefront, Movies and more! Open floor plan w/ loft and lower level rec room. Hardwood floors and granite counter tops .
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDFulton, MDNorth Laurel, MDSavage, MDIlchester, MDBurtonsville, MDCatonsville, MD