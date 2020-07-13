Apartment List
/
MD
/
columbia
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

107 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Columbia, MD

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,398
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
34 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Harpers Choice
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
18 Units Available
Wilde Lake
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Oakland Mills
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers bike storage, playground, parking and courtyard. Close to schools, parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
3 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
8 Units Available
Harpers Choice
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,314
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1582 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Wilde Lake
10850 GREEN MOUNTAIN CIRCLE
10850 Green Mountain Circle, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location - convenient to all amenities including Howard Community College, Howard County General Hospital, the Columbia Mall, Whole Foods AND MORE! Easy commute to Ft. Meade.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Mills
5860 THUNDER HILL ROAD
5860 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
This cozy and charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo offers an open and spacious living /dining condo, spacious kitchen, and a sunroom/den with sliding doors. The bedroom includes a large walk-in closet with organized shelves.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Mills
9651 WHITE ACRE RD #B2
9651 White Acre Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Located just minutes from The Mall in Columbia, restaurants, shopping and commuter routes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
8813 Stonebrook Ln
8813 Stonebrook Lane, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Bedroom for Rent (Not Entire House) - Property Id: 115972 ...1 bedroom (for one occupant only, not negotiable) is for rent in a Kings Contrivance townhouse...

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Harpers Choice
10564 TWIN RIVERS ROAD
10564 Twin Rivers Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
746 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with fireplace and updated kitchen. Close to shopping & restaurants. Separate electric bill to be paid by tenant but stays in owners name.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
7 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
973 sqft
Commute to Baltimore or D.C. with easy access to I-95. Some of these one- and two-bedroom units have dens; all have walk-in closets, breakfast bars and washer/dryer. Walking trails, playground and picnic area.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a gated, quiet community that's close to everything? Look no further than the Avondale, which is just steps away from everything downtown Laurel has to offer!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
948 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,377
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$998
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you.

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Columbia rents declined moderately over the past month

Columbia rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $1,558 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,954 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Columbia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Columbia

    As rents have fallen moderately in Columbia, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Columbia is less affordable for renters.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,954 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Columbia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Columbia is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbia 3 BedroomsColumbia Accessible ApartmentsColumbia Apartments under $1,100Columbia Apartments under $1,200Columbia Apartments under $1,400
    Columbia Apartments under $1500Columbia Apartments with BalconyColumbia Apartments with GarageColumbia Apartments with GymColumbia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColumbia Apartments with Parking
    Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Apartments with Washer-DryerColumbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Furnished ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly PlacesColumbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
    Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
    Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
    Wilde LakeFairway Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Howard Community CollegeTowson University
    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State University