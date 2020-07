Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving

Trends will come and go, but value and location are evergreen. If you're looking for affordable apartments in Columbia, then look no further. Value means spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with comfortable kitchens and bright rooms. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, and dining. Nestled among mature trees, a high canopy, and well-maintained plantings. Pet-friendly! Columbia Glade offers a little bit of everything — for a price that won't break the bank.