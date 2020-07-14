All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Beech's Farm

7260 Eden Brook Dr · (410) 438-8346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7210-BT1 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,537

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7220-C202 · Avail. now

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 7200-D102 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 7220-A202 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beech's Farm.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
pet friendly
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please call or email to schedule today! Nestled in a lush wooded setting, Beech's Farm provides residents with a peaceful and luxurious living experience in the heart of Columbia, MD. Our apartments near Village of Kings Contrivance features a unique selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with thoughtful amenities throughout each unit. Residents love the warmth that hard surface wood-inspired flooring brings to each room. Cozy up to the charm of a wood burning fireplace (in select units). Make a meal in our highly-appointed kitchens with stainless-steel appliances fit for a chef. Every one of our Columbia, MD apartments is spacious enough to accommodate a full-sized washer and dryer, as well as large closets. Enjoy the outdoors on your very own patio or deck at our Kings Contrivance apartments. Beech's Farm also features excellent community amenities such as ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant, $90 married couple
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease (first come, first serve); Reserved Parking: $35/month; Covered Parking: $35/month.
Storage Details: Storage in units: in select units; included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beech's Farm have any available units?
Beech's Farm has 4 units available starting at $1,537 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Beech's Farm have?
Some of Beech's Farm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beech's Farm currently offering any rent specials?
Beech's Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beech's Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, Beech's Farm is pet friendly.
Does Beech's Farm offer parking?
Yes, Beech's Farm offers parking.
Does Beech's Farm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beech's Farm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beech's Farm have a pool?
Yes, Beech's Farm has a pool.
Does Beech's Farm have accessible units?
No, Beech's Farm does not have accessible units.
Does Beech's Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beech's Farm has units with dishwashers.
