We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please call or email to schedule today! Nestled in a lush wooded setting, Beech's Farm provides residents with a peaceful and luxurious living experience in the heart of Columbia, MD. Our apartments near Village of Kings Contrivance features a unique selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with thoughtful amenities throughout each unit. Residents love the warmth that hard surface wood-inspired flooring brings to each room. Cozy up to the charm of a wood burning fireplace (in select units). Make a meal in our highly-appointed kitchens with stainless-steel appliances fit for a chef. Every one of our Columbia, MD apartments is spacious enough to accommodate a full-sized washer and dryer, as well as large closets. Enjoy the outdoors on your very own patio or deck at our Kings Contrivance apartments. Beech's Farm also features excellent community amenities such as ...