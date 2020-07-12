/
hickory ridge
112 Apartments for rent in Hickory Ridge, Columbia, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just seven miles west of I-95. Newly renovated luxury units have energy efficient appliance packages, storage space, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Property offers a clubhouse, courtyard, 24-hour gym, and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1582 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1067 sqft
Comfortable units with large walk-in closets, breakfast bars, wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home washers/dryers and private patios/terraces. Close to Wilde Lake High School and Swansfield Elementary. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
10 Units Available
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,477
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1160 sqft
Just a short distance away from the Mall of Columbia, shopping, and dining. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, and patio/balcony. Resident have access to pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room. Pet friendly.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11650 Sun Circle Way
11650 Sun Circle Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1740 sqft
11650 Sun Circle Way Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in Columbia! - Beautiful 3 Bed/3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12201 Green Shoot Court
12201 Green Shoot Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 End Town home 3 spacious levels with expansive Living Room and huge country kitchen style kitchen. Table space area opens to elevated deck with a view. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, ceramic tiled floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7808 RIVER ROCK WAY
7808 River Rock Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2932 sqft
Luxurious townhouse with all the upgrades and bump out 3 level s with 2-car garage Main level has open & airy layout w/ gleaming hardwood floors recessed lighting & plenty of windows! Kitchen has huge island, granite countertops & stainless steel
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10811 TOPBRANCH LN
10811 Topbranch Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Amazing Single Family Home boasts beautiful built-ins throughout, from custom window storage seats to vanities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5901 IRON FRAME WAY
5901 Iron Frame Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2540 sqft
Fully renovated with cherry hardwood floors French doors, custom paint and trim. Granite counters, stainless appliances, ice maker, range with exhaust, porcelain tile. Home shows very well. Lead free interior and exterior. Tenant until 7/31/20.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,881
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
37 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
216 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,485
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
5 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
12 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1401 sqft
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,314
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
10 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,730
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
