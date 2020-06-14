104 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD with gym
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 33
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 41
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 24
"One may wonder why a city only 40 years old needs a history, but Columbia, Maryland, is no ordinary place." (-- Joseph Rocco Mitchell and David L. Stebenne, "New City Upon a Hill: A History of Columbia")
The planned community of Columbia, Maryland began with a vision. Today, Columbia is Maryland's second most popular community with 10 distinct villages comprising a population of nearly 100,000. Columbia has for the most part lived up to the promising vision of its celebrated founder, James Rouse: the city consistently holds a place on Money Magazines list of "Top Ten Places to Live," most recently appearing in 2012 in the 8th slot. So come on over!
Having trouble with Craigslist Columbia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Columbia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.