Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MD with gym

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Long Reach
5 Units Available
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
$
Fairway Hills
20 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,619
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Harpers Choice
9 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,354
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbia
21 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilde Lake
32 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oakland Mills
38 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hickory Ridge
3 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,372
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hickory Ridge
7 Units Available
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just seven miles west of I-95. Newly renovated luxury units have energy efficient appliance packages, storage space, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Property offers a clubhouse, courtyard, 24-hour gym, and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,319
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Reach
6 Units Available
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,445
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Fairway Hills
4 Units Available
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Hickory Ridge
8 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,698
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Long Reach
5 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Hickory Ridge
13 Units Available
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1160 sqft
Just a short distance away from the Mall of Columbia, shopping, and dining. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, and patio/balcony. Resident have access to pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Columbia
163 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
River Hill
1 Unit Available
5920 Great Star Drive
5920 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Luxury condo with 2 full bed & 2 full bath in river hill! bright unit and sunny, garage with extra parking, almost1550 square feet, hardwood floor, secure lobby with elevator. close to walking paths and route 32.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Savage - Guilford
1 Unit Available
9210 Wilbur Court
9210 Wilbur Court, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1685 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW ! Located in Howard County at Guilford Square. This sweet three level duplex is freshly painted, new carpet, updated wood flooring and is very clean for immediate move in.
City Guide for Columbia, MD

"One may wonder why a city only 40 years old needs a history, but Columbia, Maryland, is no ordinary place." (-- Joseph Rocco Mitchell and David L. Stebenne, "New City Upon a Hill: A History of Columbia")

The planned community of Columbia, Maryland began with a vision. Today, Columbia is Maryland's second most popular community with 10 distinct villages comprising a population of nearly 100,000. Columbia has for the most part lived up to the promising vision of its celebrated founder, James Rouse: the city consistently holds a place on Money Magazines list of "Top Ten Places to Live," most recently appearing in 2012 in the 8th slot. So come on over!

Having trouble with Craigslist Columbia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Columbia, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Columbia renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

