196 Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD📍
5834 Blue Sky
5834 Blue Sky, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2298 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 22,2020.3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Elkridge townhouse. Nice, open kitchen with island and pantry. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced back yard. Garage. No pets, no smoking.
5408 Simpkins Ct
5408 Simkins Court, Ilchester, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4336 sqft
AVAILABLE June 23, 2020. Stunning Centre Hall Colonial beautifully decorated.
7717 HEATHERSIDE LANE
7717 Heatherside Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Spacious one car garage townhome in Woodland Village. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Back to wooded lot and walk out basement with patio and deck. Separate dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace.
8371 MONTGOMERY RUN ROAD
8371 Montgomery Run Road, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1083 sqft
Perfect move-in condition 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, mid-level condo in sought after Ellicott City! Recently replaced carpeting, and custom paint decor! Family room w/slider to deck! Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.
4919 WINDPOWER WAY
4919 Windpower Way, Ilchester, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4275 sqft
Incredible opportunity to rent this beautiful home in Locust Chapel. This fully loaded home features hardwood floors on the main level for the Formal Living room and Dining rooms.
5838 SHADY OAK LANE
5838 Shady Oak Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Nice, Sunny & Bright End-unit 3 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Town Home in convenient Shady Oaks~3 Finished Levels with Builder upgrades~9+ft ceilings~Ceramic & Hardwood Flooring on the Main Level~Kitchen with Granite
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD
7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course.
5914 CHARLES CROSSING
5914 Charles Crossing, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2036 sqft
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Long Reach
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Long Reach
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Long Reach
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.
7340 Summit Rock Rd.
7340 Summit Rock Road, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Large 3 Bed 2.
6435 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6435 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
868 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 full baths near RockBurn Commons. Minutes from the Elkridge Corners Shopping Strip and less than a mile from the Elkridge Library, this lovely apartment has it all.
6015 Rock Glen Dr Unit 405
6015 Rock Glen Drive, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
848 sqft
Available 6/23/20. Stunning Condominium in the popular neighborhood of Rockburn! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. Laminate flooring in living room and bedroom. Full kitchen with breakfast bar.
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.
Long Reach
8426 Each Leaf Ct
8426 Each Leaf Court, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1871 sqft
Available June 22,2020.End of Group town home in Kendall Ridge with finished walkout basement, eat-in kitchen, all appliances, family room, living room, dining room, utility room, assigned parking, blinds, deck. No smoking. Will consider your pet.
6400 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6400 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
859 sqft
Available immediately. 2 BR, 2 BA terrace level condo in Rockburn Commons. Convenient to major commuter routes, shopping and eateries. Ample parking on street and 2 parking passes for parking lot. Fireplace, full size washer/dryer and patio.
7956 QUIDDITCH LANE
7956 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,2 full bath & 2 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq. ft of living space on 3 finished levels,gorgeous kitchen w/island,stainless appliances,granite counters &Trex Deck off kitchen.
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor.
Long Reach
8607 MEADOWSWEET CT
8607 Meadowsweet Ct, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
***Short term rental. Lease is to be for 6 months only starting 7/1/2020. Showings to begin on 6/11/2020.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ilchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,500.
Some of the colleges located in the Ilchester area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ilchester from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
