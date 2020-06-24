7240 Riding Hood Circle, Columbia, MD 21045 Owen Brown
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Columbia. Newly built with lovely touches and a modern look. Hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen. Partially finished basement, deck, and large closets! Will consider your pet. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
