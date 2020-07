Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym game room playground pool internet access media room online portal package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

Conveniently located, we are near shopping, dining, entertainment and only 20 minutes from Baltimore. Our community features a 24-hour fitness center and a swimming pool with a large sundeck. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the highly desirable area of Columbia MD named by Money Magazine as having the top schools in the country and among the nation’s leading areas for economic growth.