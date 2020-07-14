All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like Club Merion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
Club Merion
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Club Merion

12290 Green Meadow Dr · (833) 403-5465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Hickory Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12290 Green Meadow Dr, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Club Merion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
From its well-manicured grounds and designer lobby to its country setting and friendly leasing and maintenance staff, the Club Merion has not overlooked a single detail. Commuting to Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington couldn't be easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Club Merion have any available units?
Club Merion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does Club Merion have?
Some of Club Merion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Club Merion currently offering any rent specials?
Club Merion is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Club Merion pet-friendly?
Yes, Club Merion is pet friendly.
Does Club Merion offer parking?
Yes, Club Merion offers parking.
Does Club Merion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Club Merion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Club Merion have a pool?
No, Club Merion does not have a pool.
Does Club Merion have accessible units?
No, Club Merion does not have accessible units.
Does Club Merion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Club Merion has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Club Merion?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity