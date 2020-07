Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated furnished hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym pool dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access media room pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments courtyard doorman e-payments package receiving

The Social North Charles, located in the historic Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore, provides student living with flexible lease options just steps away from Johns Hopkins University and moments from Loyola University. With joint and individual leases available, the community offers well-appointed apartment homes and amenities such as an on-site library, fitness center, and community movie theater. Whether you relax at home, take a stroll through the charming neighborhood, or visit nearby attractions such as Oriole Park, the Baltimore Museum of Art, or local hangouts like Miss Shirleys Diner, the Social North Charles is sure to provide an exceptional community experience for those who choose to call our community home.