Last updated June 29 2020 at 9:16 AM

Seminole Court

4308 Seminole Ave · (205) 225-6831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4308 Seminole Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229
Rognel Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seminole Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH WATER INCLUDED! - MANY AMENITIES! ACCEPTING VOUCHERS!
Must see this renovated apartment! There are new tile floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, fresh paint, central air, large bedrooms, and closets as well as washer and dryer on site. The bathrooms have new tiles and fixtures. Call us to schedule a tour.

(RLNE4099521)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: Up to two months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
deposit: $250
fee: Yes
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Cats Only
Parking Details: On lot and off street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Seminole Court have any available units?
Seminole Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Seminole Court have?
Some of Seminole Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seminole Court currently offering any rent specials?
Seminole Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seminole Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Seminole Court is pet friendly.
Does Seminole Court offer parking?
Yes, Seminole Court offers parking.
Does Seminole Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seminole Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seminole Court have a pool?
No, Seminole Court does not have a pool.
Does Seminole Court have accessible units?
No, Seminole Court does not have accessible units.
Does Seminole Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Seminole Court does not have units with dishwashers.

