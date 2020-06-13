149 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD📍
Arnold was settled by its namesake, John Arnold, in the early 19th century. It spanned 300 acres between the Magothy and Severn rivers in Maryland, and today it's just five miles away from the state capital of Annapolis and home to more than 23,000 residents. Arnold is nestled pristinely into the beautiful Broadneck Peninsula, which means its citizens enjoy scenic cliffs, beaches, and river views.
Houses are much easier to come by in Arnold than some of the country’s more populous cities, and you'll get a lot of bang for your buck: the available rental homes in Arnold are generally large, well-kept houses that have an average of three bedrooms.
This picturesque town is a great choice. Arnold is home to two private schools (The Chesapeake Academy and Severn School) as well as four elementary schools, two middle schools, and the public Broadneck High School. With serene Arnold Park nearby, as well as good old Wilmer and the renowned Temple Beth Shalom, Arnold has plenty of places to explore and meet other members of the friendly community.
Pets are a bit of a tougher sell, so if you have cats and dogs in tow, be prepared to put down a pet deposit equivalent to your safety deposit upon moving into your new rental home. Space-wise, you're all set, as the average yard space is ample for an energetic dog to tire himself out while chasing squirrels.
Arnold residents can take the Baltimore-Annapolis Bike Trail into the city and back, following a scenic forested route. Severn Park also offers biking and jogging trails within the town limits for those who want to stay a bit closer to home while getting fresh air and exercise. While out and about in nature, you're likely to run into a wide variety of wildlife around the rivers and forested areas of Arnold, such as blue crabs, herons, terrapins, rock fish, and eagles... so bring your binoculars--and a camera!