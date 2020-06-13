149 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Arnold
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1624 sqft
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD
1117 Old County Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence at its finest! This quaint and impeccably kept detailed cape cod is a true Severna Park, Maryland find. It offers so many features; 3+ bedrooms, 2 .

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
427 GLEN VIEW COURT
427 Glenview Court, Arnold, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3156 sqft
House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Arnold

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
706 Southern Hills Dr
706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295 CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: ?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1155 PINE TREE DR
1155 Pine Tree Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1228 sqft
Lease begins July 1st. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum monthly income of $3800. Credit and background check: $40 per person. Lovely, updated cottage with large great room, eat-in kitchen, den, fenced-in yard with large deck and shed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
636 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE
636 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Beautiful well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, with new windows, new HVAC, closet space, washer/dryer, gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar separate dining/sunroom and balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
106 TRAILING IVY LN
106 Trailing Ivy Lane, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ready for occupancy. Cute as a button lower level of a ranch style home apartment. Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all overlooking the Severn River. Private entrance and 2 parking space . Amazingly spacious with 1300 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
18 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
19 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,794
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,423
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

Median Rent in Arnold

Last updated Dec. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Arnold is $1,499, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,880.
Studio
$1,234
1 Bed
$1,499
2 Beds
$1,880
3+ Beds
$2,417
City GuideArnold
"Wilmer" is a local celebrity in Arnold, MD, but don't expect him to sign an autograph: Wilmer is a proud 200-year-old white oak (Maryland's state tree), who stands serenely in Arnold Park amid a colorful and vibrant plethora of birds. At 128 feet tall, Wilmer is in the running to become Maryland's own official living state tree.

Arnold was settled by its namesake, John Arnold, in the early 19th century. It spanned 300 acres between the Magothy and Severn rivers in Maryland, and today it's just five miles away from the state capital of Annapolis and home to more than 23,000 residents. Arnold is nestled pristinely into the beautiful Broadneck Peninsula, which means its citizens enjoy scenic cliffs, beaches, and river views.

Finding Your Place in Arnold

Houses are much easier to come by in Arnold than some of the country’s more populous cities, and you'll get a lot of bang for your buck: the available rental homes in Arnold are generally large, well-kept houses that have an average of three bedrooms.

This picturesque town is a great choice. Arnold is home to two private schools (The Chesapeake Academy and Severn School) as well as four elementary schools, two middle schools, and the public Broadneck High School. With serene Arnold Park nearby, as well as good old Wilmer and the renowned Temple Beth Shalom, Arnold has plenty of places to explore and meet other members of the friendly community.

Pets are a bit of a tougher sell, so if you have cats and dogs in tow, be prepared to put down a pet deposit equivalent to your safety deposit upon moving into your new rental home. Space-wise, you're all set, as the average yard space is ample for an energetic dog to tire himself out while chasing squirrels.

What to Do in Arnold

Arnold residents can take the Baltimore-Annapolis Bike Trail into the city and back, following a scenic forested route. Severn Park also offers biking and jogging trails within the town limits for those who want to stay a bit closer to home while getting fresh air and exercise. While out and about in nature, you're likely to run into a wide variety of wildlife around the rivers and forested areas of Arnold, such as blue crabs, herons, terrapins, rock fish, and eagles... so bring your binoculars--and a camera!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Arnold?
In Arnold, the median rent is $1,234 for a studio, $1,499 for a 1-bedroom, $1,880 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,417 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arnold, check out our monthly Arnold Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Arnold?
Some of the colleges located in the Arnold area include Anne Arundel Community College, Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Arnold?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arnold from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

