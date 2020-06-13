149 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD

What to Do in Arnold

Arnold residents can take the Baltimore-Annapolis Bike Trail into the city and back, following a scenic forested route. Severn Park also offers biking and jogging trails within the town limits for those who want to stay a bit closer to home while getting fresh air and exercise. While out and about in nature, you're likely to run into a wide variety of wildlife around the rivers and forested areas of Arnold, such as blue crabs, herons, terrapins, rock fish, and eagles... so bring your binoculars--and a camera!