149 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD

Finding Your Place in Arnold

Houses are much easier to come by in Arnold than some of the country’s more populous cities, and you'll get a lot of bang for your buck: the available rental homes in Arnold are generally large, well-kept houses that have an average of three bedrooms.

This picturesque town is a great choice. Arnold is home to two private schools (The Chesapeake Academy and Severn School) as well as four elementary schools, two middle schools, and the public Broadneck High School. With serene Arnold Park nearby, as well as good old Wilmer and the renowned Temple Beth Shalom, Arnold has plenty of places to explore and meet other members of the friendly community.

Pets are a bit of a tougher sell, so if you have cats and dogs in tow, be prepared to put down a pet deposit equivalent to your safety deposit upon moving into your new rental home. Space-wise, you're all set, as the average yard space is ample for an energetic dog to tire himself out while chasing squirrels.