960 Fell St Unit 407

Amenities
Amazing 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo with Amazing Views of the Harbor
Property Highlights
-Berber carpeting throughout
-Two huge walk-in closets in bedroom
-Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar
-Walk out onto your L-shaped balcony overlooking the Inner Harbor and beautiful courtyard
-Martha Stewart kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, Martha Stewart bathroom cabinets, living room and bedroom blinds, and beautiful lighting throughout
-One unassigned parking space in a secure gated garage is included in the rent
-Swimming pool and hot tub overlooking the harbor
-There are elevators, a library, a pool table, and concierge service at the front desk. The front desk is manned 24/7 and will collect any packages for you. A definite plus is the 24-hour security as well as video cameras around the perimeter of the property.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4659661)