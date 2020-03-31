960 Fell St Unit 407

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator parking pool pool table garage hot tub

Amazing 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo with Amazing Views of the Harbor



Property Highlights

-Berber carpeting throughout

-Two huge walk-in closets in bedroom

-Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar

-Walk out onto your L-shaped balcony overlooking the Inner Harbor and beautiful courtyard

-Martha Stewart kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, Martha Stewart bathroom cabinets, living room and bedroom blinds, and beautiful lighting throughout

-One unassigned parking space in a secure gated garage is included in the rent

-Swimming pool and hot tub overlooking the harbor

-There are elevators, a library, a pool table, and concierge service at the front desk. The front desk is manned 24/7 and will collect any packages for you. A definite plus is the 24-hour security as well as video cameras around the perimeter of the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4659661)