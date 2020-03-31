All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 960 Fell St Unit 407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
960 Fell St Unit 407
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

960 Fell St Unit 407

960 Fell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

960 Fell St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Amazing 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo with Amazing Views of the Harbor

Property Highlights
-Berber carpeting throughout
-Two huge walk-in closets in bedroom
-Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar
-Walk out onto your L-shaped balcony overlooking the Inner Harbor and beautiful courtyard
-Martha Stewart kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, Martha Stewart bathroom cabinets, living room and bedroom blinds, and beautiful lighting throughout
-One unassigned parking space in a secure gated garage is included in the rent
-Swimming pool and hot tub overlooking the harbor
-There are elevators, a library, a pool table, and concierge service at the front desk. The front desk is manned 24/7 and will collect any packages for you. A definite plus is the 24-hour security as well as video cameras around the perimeter of the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4659661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Fell St Unit 407 have any available units?
960 Fell St Unit 407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Fell St Unit 407 have?
Some of 960 Fell St Unit 407's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Fell St Unit 407 currently offering any rent specials?
960 Fell St Unit 407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Fell St Unit 407 pet-friendly?
No, 960 Fell St Unit 407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 960 Fell St Unit 407 offer parking?
Yes, 960 Fell St Unit 407 offers parking.
Does 960 Fell St Unit 407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Fell St Unit 407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Fell St Unit 407 have a pool?
Yes, 960 Fell St Unit 407 has a pool.
Does 960 Fell St Unit 407 have accessible units?
No, 960 Fell St Unit 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Fell St Unit 407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Fell St Unit 407 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland