Charming row home with exposed brick, hardwood floors and plenty of lighting. Convenient city living in Canton! Walk to all attractions including the Square, Patterson park, waterfront. 1 bed, 1 bath with second family room or office on the second level. Back Porch. Basement Storage. In unit washer & dryer. Simply safe alarm which can work with or without a plan. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Home is in the process of being fully painted along with some minor repairs.