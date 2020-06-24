927 S CLINTON STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan refrigerator

A really neat house! Do you find you never have enough electric outlets for your charging, TV's, computer, etc? here, you have them! Plenty! How about a bar to celebrate...share...fun? Bar right off kitchen with refrigerator under the bar. Adorable! Two large bedrooms upstairs. Check out the Master Bedroom with its extra large space! Ceiling Fans? Both bedrooms, kitchen and the bar! Parking in front? Yes.! but you have TWO parking spaces that line up in front of each other in the rear of the home. Wet boots, umbrellas? Leave them in the SEPARATE foyer before entering the inside of the home.Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Popular area with lots of restaurants, shopping, near the water and public transportation not far! C'mon down and see for yourself.Please, good credit only. This home has added width...You'll notice upon entering. Looking for longer term lease? Owner says: Let's do it!