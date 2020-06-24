All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:05 PM

927 S CLINTON STREET

927 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

927 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
A really neat house! Do you find you never have enough electric outlets for your charging, TV's, computer, etc? here, you have them! Plenty! How about a bar to celebrate...share...fun? Bar right off kitchen with refrigerator under the bar. Adorable! Two large bedrooms upstairs. Check out the Master Bedroom with its extra large space! Ceiling Fans? Both bedrooms, kitchen and the bar! Parking in front? Yes.! but you have TWO parking spaces that line up in front of each other in the rear of the home. Wet boots, umbrellas? Leave them in the SEPARATE foyer before entering the inside of the home.Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Popular area with lots of restaurants, shopping, near the water and public transportation not far! C'mon down and see for yourself.Please, good credit only. This home has added width...You'll notice upon entering. Looking for longer term lease? Owner says: Let's do it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 S CLINTON STREET have any available units?
927 S CLINTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 S CLINTON STREET have?
Some of 927 S CLINTON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 S CLINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
927 S CLINTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 S CLINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 927 S CLINTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 927 S CLINTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 927 S CLINTON STREET offers parking.
Does 927 S CLINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 S CLINTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 S CLINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 927 S CLINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 927 S CLINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 927 S CLINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 927 S CLINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 S CLINTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
