Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
926 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

926 S CURLEY STREET

926 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Parking Pad! Roof Deck! Amazing 2 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom home in the center of Canton with Tall finished basement. It has an easy access parking pad. The gourmet kitchen is ready to make lots of wonderful meals with tons of storage, Marble counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and a breakfast bar. The house has a great walking score, because it is close to restaurants bars, shops and the harbor. Each bedroom has access to its own bath plus the basement has a full bath for guests and family so that do not have to use the bedroom baths. Make an appt today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
926 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 926 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
926 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 926 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 926 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 926 S CURLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 926 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 S CURLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 926 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 926 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 926 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 926 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 S CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 S CURLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 S CURLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
