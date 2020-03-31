All apartments in Baltimore
922 FELL STREET
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

922 FELL STREET

922 Fell St · No Longer Available
Location

922 Fell St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful modern Harbors Edge Townhome in the heart of the Fells Point Seaport. A stones throw from the harbor it features hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms 2/2 bathrooms plus an entry level office. This house has recently been updated with Shaker kitchen cabinetry and includes appliances like Sub-Zero and Jenn Air. The master bedroom which includes a wood burning fireplace has 2 walk in closets and a sumptuous marble bathroom. 2 car parking with one in the garage and the second directly behind on the parking pad. This waterfront condominium community is limited to 8 luxurious ownhomes and sits at the edge of the harbor. Johns Hopkins Shuttle service is located nearby. Sorry, no pets nor smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 FELL STREET have any available units?
922 FELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 FELL STREET have?
Some of 922 FELL STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 FELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
922 FELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 FELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 922 FELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 922 FELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 922 FELL STREET offers parking.
Does 922 FELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 FELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 FELL STREET have a pool?
No, 922 FELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 922 FELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 922 FELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 922 FELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 FELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
