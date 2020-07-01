All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

908 S LINWOOD AVENUE

908 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

908 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Canton home for rent! Gleaming hardwood floors greet you and run throughout the first floor. A gas fireplace to keep you cozy this winter! Large eat-in kitchen with a full dining area, island bar, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Exposed brick, barreled and tray ceilings, brand new rooftop deck, and a fully finished lower level with a full bath was used as a bedroom. Two large bedrooms and two large bathrooms on the second floor - could be great for roommates or family! Don't miss this terrific home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
908 S LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
908 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 S LINWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

