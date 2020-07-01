908 S LINWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful Canton home for rent! Gleaming hardwood floors greet you and run throughout the first floor. A gas fireplace to keep you cozy this winter! Large eat-in kitchen with a full dining area, island bar, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Exposed brick, barreled and tray ceilings, brand new rooftop deck, and a fully finished lower level with a full bath was used as a bedroom. Two large bedrooms and two large bathrooms on the second floor - could be great for roommates or family! Don't miss this terrific home!