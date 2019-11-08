All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

845 W 34th St

845 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

845 West 34th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
845 W 34th St Available 04/20/19 Historic 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden! - Historic 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden just blocks away from the famed Avenue shops and restaurants! Living areas feature wood flooring, high ceilings, and are flooded with natural light thanks to the many beautiful windows throughout the home. Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Unfinished full height walkout basement offers bonus room for storage and a full size washer/dryer leading to a fenced yard! Convenient to I83, Johns Hopkins University and Wyman Park!

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-multi-family/

(RLNE3392006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 W 34th St have any available units?
845 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 W 34th St have?
Some of 845 W 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
845 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 W 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 W 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 845 W 34th St offer parking?
No, 845 W 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 845 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 W 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 845 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 845 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 845 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 845 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 W 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
