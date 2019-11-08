Amenities

845 W 34th St Available 04/20/19 Historic 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden! - Historic 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden just blocks away from the famed Avenue shops and restaurants! Living areas feature wood flooring, high ceilings, and are flooded with natural light thanks to the many beautiful windows throughout the home. Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Unfinished full height walkout basement offers bonus room for storage and a full size washer/dryer leading to a fenced yard! Convenient to I83, Johns Hopkins University and Wyman Park!



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



