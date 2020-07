831 W 35TH STREET

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEST VALUE & LOCATION IN HAMPDEN! FULLY RENOVATED HOME IN THE HEART OF HAMPDEN LOADED WITH FEATURES -- GORGEOUS FLOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, TREY CEILINGS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BONUS ROOM AND POTENTIAL PARKING IF DESIRED! HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS WITH SIZABLE BACKYARD SPACE! GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND THE LOCATION IS JUST A SHORT WALK TO "THE AVENUE" FOR NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, AND SHOPPING! TRANSPORTATION NEARBY, AND CLOSE TO JHU, I-83 AND DOWNTOWN AREAS! HVAC TO BE COMPLETED UPON CONTRACT!