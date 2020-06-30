830 S EAST AVENUE

Amenities

Don't miss your opportunity to live in this freshly updated home in the heart of Canton! This home offers some of the most breathtaking views Baltimore city has to offer including views of the Natty Boh Tower, the Port of Baltimore, the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the downtown harbor and skyline, Patterson Park, and more! The brand new roof top deck sits atop the brand new 3rd floor master suite addition, making this home stand out above the rest. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, a brand new kitchen, beautiful pine floors throughout, a finished basement with 8ft ceilings, a brand new private parking pad, and new HVAC and tankless hot water systems, including a separate HVAC system for the master suite. This home has it all! Schedule your showing today!