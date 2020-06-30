All apartments in Baltimore
830 S EAST AVENUE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

830 S EAST AVENUE

830 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss your opportunity to live in this freshly updated home in the heart of Canton! This home offers some of the most breathtaking views Baltimore city has to offer including views of the Natty Boh Tower, the Port of Baltimore, the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the downtown harbor and skyline, Patterson Park, and more! The brand new roof top deck sits atop the brand new 3rd floor master suite addition, making this home stand out above the rest. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, a brand new kitchen, beautiful pine floors throughout, a finished basement with 8ft ceilings, a brand new private parking pad, and new HVAC and tankless hot water systems, including a separate HVAC system for the master suite. This home has it all! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
830 S EAST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 S EAST AVENUE have?
Some of 830 S EAST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
830 S EAST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 830 S EAST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 830 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 830 S EAST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 830 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 S EAST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 830 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 830 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 830 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 830 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 S EAST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

