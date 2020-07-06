All apartments in Baltimore
818 S CONKLING STREET
818 S CONKLING STREET

818 South Conkling Street · No Longer Available
Location

818 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL BREWERS HILL HOME. EOG. Detached GARAGE! This gently lived in home has over 2000 S/F of living space. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops and breakfast bar. Gas range. Loads of cabinet space. TRUE THREE bedroom. All bedrooms have WIC! Additional flex space in lower level. AMAZING VIEWS from ROOF TOP DECK! No pets. Schedule your showing today. This one wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 S CONKLING STREET have any available units?
818 S CONKLING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 S CONKLING STREET have?
Some of 818 S CONKLING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 S CONKLING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
818 S CONKLING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 S CONKLING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 818 S CONKLING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 818 S CONKLING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 818 S CONKLING STREET offers parking.
Does 818 S CONKLING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 S CONKLING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 S CONKLING STREET have a pool?
No, 818 S CONKLING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 818 S CONKLING STREET have accessible units?
No, 818 S CONKLING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 818 S CONKLING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 S CONKLING STREET has units with dishwashers.

