818 S CONKLING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL BREWERS HILL HOME. EOG. Detached GARAGE! This gently lived in home has over 2000 S/F of living space. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops and breakfast bar. Gas range. Loads of cabinet space. TRUE THREE bedroom. All bedrooms have WIC! Additional flex space in lower level. AMAZING VIEWS from ROOF TOP DECK! No pets. Schedule your showing today. This one wont last!