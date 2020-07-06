818 S CONKLING STREET

818 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL BREWERS HILL HOME. EOG. Detached GARAGE! This gently lived in home has over 2000 S/F of living space. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops and breakfast bar. Gas range. Loads of cabinet space. TRUE THREE bedroom. All bedrooms have WIC! Additional flex space in lower level. AMAZING VIEWS from ROOF TOP DECK! No pets. Schedule your showing today. This one wont last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
