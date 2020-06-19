All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:08 PM

815 S CURLEY STREET

815 South Curley Street · (410) 327-2200
Location

815 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Owner will consider "Rent to Own". Location of this home puts you close to lots of city highlights. Parking is offered on both sides of the quiet, one way street. Come inside and see a smart, compact layout with the modern conveniences. Built in microwave over the gas stove, stacked washer/dryer on the first floor, along with a full bath. Gas heat & Central A/C. Exit the kitchen to a rear patio offering stairs to a roof deck over the kitchen. Check out the photos. Back inside, take the stairs to 2 Bedrooms on the second floor. Each offers cathedral style ceiling with 10 feet of height. Come take a tour. You'll love the location and enjoy a comfortable home. Pet is considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
815 S CURLEY STREET has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 815 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
815 S CURLEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 S CURLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 815 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 815 S CURLEY STREET does offer parking.
Does 815 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 S CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 815 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 815 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 815 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 815 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 S CURLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
