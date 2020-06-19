815 S CURLEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Owner will consider "Rent to Own". Location of this home puts you close to lots of city highlights. Parking is offered on both sides of the quiet, one way street. Come inside and see a smart, compact layout with the modern conveniences. Built in microwave over the gas stove, stacked washer/dryer on the first floor, along with a full bath. Gas heat & Central A/C. Exit the kitchen to a rear patio offering stairs to a roof deck over the kitchen. Check out the photos. Back inside, take the stairs to 2 Bedrooms on the second floor. Each offers cathedral style ceiling with 10 feet of height. Come take a tour. You'll love the location and enjoy a comfortable home. Pet is considered on a case by case basis.