811 S ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Flexible/Short-Term Lease Available. Charming 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Great Canton Location! Beautiful Exposed Brick & Wood Floors. Many Recent Updates Throughout Including Custom Stairway Railings, Reclaimed Wood Accent Wall, & Stone Foyer... 100% LEAD FREE CERTIFICATION!!! Laundry Room & Half Bath On Main Level. Skylight On Upper Level Brings In Natural Light. Spacious Rear Courtyard w/ New Fence. Pets Are Allowed With Deposit On Case By Case Basis (No Large, Aggressive Animals Please). Walking Distance to Inner Harbor and Easy Access To Restaurants, Shopping, Parks & Canton Square - A Must See Today!