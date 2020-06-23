All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 811 S ROBINSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
811 S ROBINSON STREET
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

811 S ROBINSON STREET

811 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

811 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Flexible/Short-Term Lease Available. Charming 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Great Canton Location! Beautiful Exposed Brick & Wood Floors. Many Recent Updates Throughout Including Custom Stairway Railings, Reclaimed Wood Accent Wall, & Stone Foyer... 100% LEAD FREE CERTIFICATION!!! Laundry Room & Half Bath On Main Level. Skylight On Upper Level Brings In Natural Light. Spacious Rear Courtyard w/ New Fence. Pets Are Allowed With Deposit On Case By Case Basis (No Large, Aggressive Animals Please). Walking Distance to Inner Harbor and Easy Access To Restaurants, Shopping, Parks & Canton Square - A Must See Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 S ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
811 S ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 S ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 811 S ROBINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 S ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
811 S ROBINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 S ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 S ROBINSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 811 S ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 811 S ROBINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 811 S ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 S ROBINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 S ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 811 S ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 811 S ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 811 S ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 811 S ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 S ROBINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland