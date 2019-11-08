810 Saint Paul Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This studio apartment is available for the months of June and July.



Its a 7 minute walk from the Cultural Center Light Rail Station.

Local bus stops include the CityLink Silver, CityLink Green, CityLink Pink, 95, 103, 410, 51, and Charm City Circulator (Purple Route).



Walk score: 97 (Walkers paradise! Daily errands do not require a car.)

Transit score: 84 (Excellent. Transit is convenient for most trips.)

Bike score: 76 (Very bikeable. Mostly flat, excellent bike lanes.)



Cold water & Wifi included

Hot water & Electricity (BGE) not included



Amenities:

air-conditioning

wall to wall carpet

weekly trash & recycling pick-ups (free)

shared laundry on site (free)

dishwasher in unit

garbage disposal

vacuum

built-in microwave

electric stove-top

large refrigerator

plenty of natural light

two closets for storage

queen-sized bed

shower and bathtub



no pets allowed



Security deposit ($875) + first months rent ($875) due at signing. Security deposit ($875) will be refunded to sub-lessee no later than 60 days after end of sublease, if apartment is in good condition. If apartment is damaged, then security deposit will not be refunded and instead used for repairs.



$20 application fee