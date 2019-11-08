810 Saint Paul Street

Amenities
This studio apartment is available for the months of June and July.
Its a 7 minute walk from the Cultural Center Light Rail Station.
Local bus stops include the CityLink Silver, CityLink Green, CityLink Pink, 95, 103, 410, 51, and Charm City Circulator (Purple Route).
Walk score: 97 (Walkers paradise! Daily errands do not require a car.)
Transit score: 84 (Excellent. Transit is convenient for most trips.)
Bike score: 76 (Very bikeable. Mostly flat, excellent bike lanes.)
Cold water & Wifi included
Hot water & Electricity (BGE) not included
Amenities:
air-conditioning
wall to wall carpet
weekly trash & recycling pick-ups (free)
shared laundry on site (free)
dishwasher in unit
garbage disposal
vacuum
built-in microwave
electric stove-top
large refrigerator
plenty of natural light
two closets for storage
queen-sized bed
shower and bathtub
no pets allowed
Security deposit ($875) + first months rent ($875) due at signing. Security deposit ($875) will be refunded to sub-lessee no later than 60 days after end of sublease, if apartment is in good condition. If apartment is damaged, then security deposit will not be refunded and instead used for repairs.
$20 application fee