Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

810 Saint Paul Street

810 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This studio apartment is available for the months of June and July.

Its a 7 minute walk from the Cultural Center Light Rail Station.
Local bus stops include the CityLink Silver, CityLink Green, CityLink Pink, 95, 103, 410, 51, and Charm City Circulator (Purple Route).

Walk score: 97 (Walkers paradise! Daily errands do not require a car.)
Transit score: 84 (Excellent. Transit is convenient for most trips.)
Bike score: 76 (Very bikeable. Mostly flat, excellent bike lanes.)

Cold water & Wifi included
Hot water & Electricity (BGE) not included

Amenities:
air-conditioning
wall to wall carpet
weekly trash & recycling pick-ups (free)
shared laundry on site (free)
dishwasher in unit
garbage disposal
vacuum
built-in microwave
electric stove-top
large refrigerator
plenty of natural light
two closets for storage
queen-sized bed
shower and bathtub

no pets allowed

Security deposit ($875) + first months rent ($875) due at signing. Security deposit ($875) will be refunded to sub-lessee no later than 60 days after end of sublease, if apartment is in good condition. If apartment is damaged, then security deposit will not be refunded and instead used for repairs.

$20 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Saint Paul Street have any available units?
810 Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Saint Paul Street have?
Some of 810 Saint Paul Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
No, 810 Saint Paul Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 810 Saint Paul Street offer parking?
No, 810 Saint Paul Street does not offer parking.
Does 810 Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Saint Paul Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 810 Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Saint Paul Street has units with dishwashers.

