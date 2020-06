Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for immediate move in! This home is perfectly located in Fells Point, near the action, but off the beaten path. The large living room and kitchen have hardwoods floors and are updated, yet historic. The large master bedroom can fit a bed and plenty of furniture. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets okay with $500 fee. Tenant pays all utilities.