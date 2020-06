Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Federal Hill. This apartment offers a large open floor plan with kitchen and living room combo, renovated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer, great closet space, and even a roof top desk with views of Baltimore city! This property is located walking distance to local restaurants, bars, and Riverside park! Pets are allowed and property will be available for move in April 1st.