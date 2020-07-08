All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:35 PM

8 N Milton Avenue

8 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
***CALL OR TEXT RON*** ******443-447-5238****** This is a beautiful newly renovated and updated 3 bedroom 3 full bath townhouse that is just 1/2 a block from paterson park!! When you Walk in you enter into the gorgeous living room complete with a brick fireplace! Also on the first level you have a very modern updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and moderns lighting. You go down to the basement and you have a nice family area/ living room with a built in wall entertainment stand. Also in the basement you have the third bedroom and a full bath! On the third level of this beautiful home you have 2 bedrooms the first bedrooms is very spacious and has a very large closet! In the hallway you have a beautiful updated bathroom complete with a jacuzzi tub! The second bedroom is the very large master bedroom with a balcony attached! and a awesome master bathroom with his and her sinks, a large soak in jacuzzi and a very cool rain style stand up shower!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 N Milton Avenue have any available units?
8 N Milton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 N Milton Avenue have?
Some of 8 N Milton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 N Milton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8 N Milton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 N Milton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8 N Milton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 8 N Milton Avenue offer parking?
No, 8 N Milton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8 N Milton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 N Milton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 N Milton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8 N Milton Avenue has a pool.
Does 8 N Milton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8 N Milton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8 N Milton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 N Milton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

