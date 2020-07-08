8 N Milton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

***CALL OR TEXT RON*** ******443-447-5238****** This is a beautiful newly renovated and updated 3 bedroom 3 full bath townhouse that is just 1/2 a block from paterson park!! When you Walk in you enter into the gorgeous living room complete with a brick fireplace! Also on the first level you have a very modern updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and moderns lighting. You go down to the basement and you have a nice family area/ living room with a built in wall entertainment stand. Also in the basement you have the third bedroom and a full bath! On the third level of this beautiful home you have 2 bedrooms the first bedrooms is very spacious and has a very large closet! In the hallway you have a beautiful updated bathroom complete with a jacuzzi tub! The second bedroom is the very large master bedroom with a balcony attached! and a awesome master bathroom with his and her sinks, a large soak in jacuzzi and a very cool rain style stand up shower!