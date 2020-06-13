Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

15 Apartments for rent in Westminster, MD

5 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct, Westminster, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westminster ApartmentsOur pet-friendly community is conveniently located near shopping, schools, entertainment and local colleges. Meadow Creek Apartments is located in Westminster near Rt. 140.

1 Unit Available
324 E Main St Unit 3
324 East Main Street, Westminster, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in Located in the South End of East Main Street. North of Stables Restaurant, near the Intersection of Rt. 97 and East Main Street.

1 Unit Available
218 E Green St Apt 2
218 East Green Street, Westminster, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
- Newly renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment, off street parking, walking distance to shopping and restaurants. (RLNE5839817)

1 Unit Available
557 Hidden Stream Court
557 Hidden Stream Court, Westminster, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2422 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large colonial single family house - Property Id: 118624 Large colonial single family house, 4BD, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, full basement, 2 st foyer, all set of renewed appliances, large backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster

1 Unit Available
180 LIBERTY STREET
180 Liberty Street, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1552 sqft
Immediate Possession Great home located on the edge of town. Beaut kit with 42 inch cabinets and a slider. 9 ft ceilings on the first floor with some wood floors in the living room. The Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
410 E MAIN STREET
410 East Main Street, Carroll County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1760 sqft
Location, Location. This main level 1 Bed, 1 Bath apartment has character and charm. Walk to town, bike to college and hospital. All applicants subject to credit and background check.
Results within 5 miles of Westminster

1 Unit Available
921 LEISTERS CHURCH ROAD
921 Leisters Church Road, Carroll County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1574 sqft
3 Bedroom Cape in rural area with close commute to Westminster, Hampstead Very comfortable warm and welcoming home. No pets tenant to pay all utilities and trash service.
Results within 10 miles of Westminster

1 Unit Available
4103 ROOP ROAD
4103 Roop Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
Upgraded Rambler. Shows really well! 3 nice sized bedroom. 2 full baths. Quiet country location. Lower level family room with fireplace and separate laundry room with storage area. This place shines and will go quickly.

1 Unit Available
8 N BENEDUM STREET
8 South Benedum Street, Union Bridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
1888 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Well Cared for Colonial with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath Some Newer Windows and Ceiling Fans thru-out . Electric Range and Frig included .

1 Unit Available
1204 LIBERTY
1204 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency Apartment convenient to everything in Eldersburg! Shopping, Restaurants, Parks.1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Rent includes electric, water and trash pick up. Shared Laundry across the hall. Entrance under the Awning Located on the Lower Level.

1 Unit Available
2707 CEDARHURST ROAD
2707 Cedarhurst Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Only 5 minutes from Rt 795 This is a great location and lots of privacy. All brick rancher with nice deck in front and a large patio in the back. Plenty of parking and nice yard.

1 Unit Available
1210 N MAIN STREET
1210 Main Street, Hampstead, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
4699 sqft
This apartment is on the 3rd floor. Requires walking up 2 flights of steps. One bedroom, living room, bath, and kitchen. Plenty of additional storage space! No Pets and No Smoking.

1 Unit Available
4406 SYCAMORE DRIVE
4406 Sycamore Drive, Hampstead, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1854 sqft
Rarely Available, 4 Bedroom Rehabbed Rental in Hampstead! Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances, New Cabinets, New Flooring, New Baths, New Deck, Finished Lower Level, Recessed Lights, Wood Floors, Fresh Paint, Off

1 Unit Available
14 GRANT STREET
14 Grant St, Taneytown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1920 sqft
Ready for a new home? Check out this former model home. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, bedroom level laundry, main level study, 2 car garage with door opener, security system installed, nest thermostat.

1 Unit Available
410 E BALTIMORE/412 STREET
410 East Baltimore Street, Taneytown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2224 sqft
Nice and large 3 Bedroom rental in the heart of Taneytown. Freshly painted and new flooring including laminate on the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. Off street parking for 2 cars. Walk-up attic provides great storage space.

Median Rent in Westminster

Last updated Jan. 2017
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Westminster is $1,050, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,317.
Studio
$864
1 Bed
$1,050
2 Beds
$1,317
3+ Beds
$1,693
City GuideWestminster
If you're in need of a Westminster property rental these days, then there's no better place to look than right here. So, read on to get all the information you will need to live and rent happily in this little Maryland city.
Life in Westminster

Westminster, aka "Westmonster", is a charming old city full of beautiful east coast architecture. Historic brick buildings and remodeled old houses make for some amazing (and cheap) apartments. If you're looking for rental homes, there are plenty of options there as well. Nice, big farmhouses and ranch homes make a great place for families, students, as well as anyone who enjoys a big, green yard for their dog. Either way, you'll be in the perfect spot for convenience and fun, with a whole mess of museums, libraries, gyms, yoga, restaurants, bars, nightlife, and transportation options. Public transportation, by the way, is great here. There is light rail, Zipcar, train, bus, subway, and the Charm City Circulator all within minutes of your new home. If you care to drive, then Baltimore is a quick 30-or-so miles from the heart of Westminster. Additionally, if you're worried about the cost of this coveted area, then you'll be happy to know that rental rates start in the $600's. A cheap apartment typically costs between $650 and $1,000. Or, if you're worried about luxury, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of more pricey places around, with some wonderful upscale apartments, townhomes, and rental homes in the $2,000 - $3,000 range.

When it comes to amenities, the type of housing around here is more attuned to comfort and convenience than luxury. Common amenities include laundry facilities, landscaping, and maintenance. In rental homes, you can expect a gorgeous yard and sometimes a washer and dryer.

Those moving to town with pets will have to do a little extra research into the local rentals. Pet friendly apartments do exist, though finding a cat friendly apartment for rent will be much easier than finding a dog friendly pad. Those with dogs should check out the local classifieds for rental homes with dog friendly landlords.

Renting in Westminster is simple, especially now that your are armed with some local knowledge. Now, it's time to scroll through those listings and you will be ready to move into your new place in no time. Best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westminster?
In Westminster, the median rent is $864 for a studio, $1,050 for a 1-bedroom, $1,317 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,693 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westminster, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westminster?
Some of the colleges located in the Westminster area include McDaniel College, Towson University, Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore City Community College, and University of Baltimore. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westminster?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westminster from include Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, Glen Burnie, and Rockville.

