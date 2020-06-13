15 Apartments for rent in Westminster, MD

Life in Westminster

Westminster, aka "Westmonster", is a charming old city full of beautiful east coast architecture. Historic brick buildings and remodeled old houses make for some amazing (and cheap) apartments. If you're looking for rental homes, there are plenty of options there as well. Nice, big farmhouses and ranch homes make a great place for families, students, as well as anyone who enjoys a big, green yard for their dog. Either way, you'll be in the perfect spot for convenience and fun, with a whole mess of museums, libraries, gyms, yoga, restaurants, bars, nightlife, and transportation options. Public transportation, by the way, is great here. There is light rail, Zipcar, train, bus, subway, and the Charm City Circulator all within minutes of your new home. If you care to drive, then Baltimore is a quick 30-or-so miles from the heart of Westminster. Additionally, if you're worried about the cost of this coveted area, then you'll be happy to know that rental rates start in the $600's. A cheap apartment typically costs between $650 and $1,000. Or, if you're worried about luxury, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of more pricey places around, with some wonderful upscale apartments, townhomes, and rental homes in the $2,000 - $3,000 range.

When it comes to amenities, the type of housing around here is more attuned to comfort and convenience than luxury. Common amenities include laundry facilities, landscaping, and maintenance. In rental homes, you can expect a gorgeous yard and sometimes a washer and dryer.

Those moving to town with pets will have to do a little extra research into the local rentals. Pet friendly apartments do exist, though finding a cat friendly apartment for rent will be much easier than finding a dog friendly pad. Those with dogs should check out the local classifieds for rental homes with dog friendly landlords.

Renting in Westminster is simple, especially now that your are armed with some local knowledge. Now, it's time to scroll through those listings and you will be ready to move into your new place in no time. Best of luck!