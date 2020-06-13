101 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD

Renting in Bel Air South

While the homeowner vacancy rate is running at less than one percent, the rate for rental vacancies is a much more reasonable 8 percent. That number means it's a fairly balanced rental marketwith a stable economy. You won't have to promise blood or your first born to get a place, but you will have to provide good references. Credit history is probably a mandatory consideration almost everywhere in town. There aren't likely too many locations offering all-bills-paid apartments for rent. If you're thinking about looking for a new home in Bel Air South, a good strategy is to begin your search as soon as possible. Make a list of your favorite locations and begin narrowing them down before you visit. You are going to be more objective when taking your time to research, so don't wait until you are already in a rental office. While they may seem like a sea of suburban uniformity, there are different neighborhoods with their own unique characteristics. Here's a look at a few of them to help get your apartment search rolling.

Winters Run: It's the closest part of Bel Air South to I-95, running to the north from that freeway and bordering Veterans Memorial on the east side. The west boundary is essentially the Winters Run Conservation Area. There are several large apartment complexes offering apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms. Shopping centers with big box stores anchor the southernmost sector of the community.

Aquila Scott Park: The area to the south of this nicely-appointed city park primarily features established single-family homes intermingled with a few condos and apartment homes on quiet tree-lined streets and cul-de-sacs. The community runs down to about East Factory Ring Road.

Patterson Mill:Going south and then west from Patterson Mill Road, Patterson Mill is a part of town with a lot of newer construction. Local shopping is nearby,

Glenwood/Colonial Acres: Located mostly on the south side of East Factory Ring Road, current and future residents will find a section of Bel Air South that is a mix of residential housing. Duplexes are an option, as well as condos nearer to Maryland Golf and Country Club on the east side of the neighborhood.

Fountain Green: Next to Glenwood to the east and south of Churchville Road and including the area around South Fountain Green Road is where you'll find Fountain Green, containing the Fountain Green Shopping Center and a nice selection of rental choices. Large complexes with community centers provide opportunities for social functions.

Churchville: Somewhat rural as the city blends in with farmland, the Churchville part of Bel Air South is an interface between housing and farming zones. By following Churchville Road out east past Fountain Green Road, you will find some affordable renting opportunities.