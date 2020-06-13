101 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,165
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,437
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1267 Colonnade Drive
1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1960 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fountain Glen
1 Unit Available
1449 Redfield Road
1449 Redfield Road, Bel Air South, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,530
3 sqft
5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, two-car garage Approx. Finished 4000+ Square Feet iP

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A
3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3440 WINTER MOSS COURT
3440 Winter Moss Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
This Stunning 4 bedroom Townhome is filled w/ natural beauty from top to bottom! Brand new WIDE PLANK flooring, stylish GRANITE counters, S\S APPLIANCES, fireplace, & gorgeous tile work! Lawn Care & Trash Removal Included. No pets.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD
719 South Fountain Green Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1676 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline.

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Country Club Park
1 Unit Available
1501 MARBORO COURT
1501 Marboro Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2797 sqft
THIS PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN AS A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY UNTIL JUNE 27TH, 2020 HOUSE WILL BE VACATE AS FOR THIS DATE . CHARMING SPACIOUS COLONIAL NESTLED IN AT THE END OF A WOODED CUL DE SAC.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Foxborough Farms
1 Unit Available
1418 VALBROOK CT N
1418 Valbrook Court North, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Large Townhome (24'x40') (2,901 sq ft) w/2 Assigned Parking Space and Fenced Backyard . Updated Large Kitchen w/42" Oak Cabinet, Window over Double Sink, Large Island/Breakfast Bar, Kitchen Table Space & Sliders to Backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
718 Shallow Ridge Court
718 Shallow Ridge Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2406 sqft
Please click here to apply Beautiful home in Winters Run located near the end of the development in a private cul-desac and backing to wooded area. This spaceous townhouse provides close to 2400sqft of living space. Bright and airey.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
313 FULLERTON PLACE
313 Fullerton Place, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2016 sqft
*FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bdrms. 2.5 baths. NEW CARPERT!. Updated kitchen w GRANITE counters, ceramic tile floor and wall to DR open for open feel.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3402 TULLEY'S PTE COURT
3402 Tulleys Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
Very nice ground floor unit. 2 bedroom/2 full baths. PETS OK on a case by case basis. Super close to Hwy 95. Units in this community rent quickly. Bring your app ASAP. Must use LB app and lease.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
202 BRANCH BROOK COURT
202 Branch Brook Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3702 sqft
Beautiful home that offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of work space, island, granite and stainless appliances plus large breakfast room.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
137 SPRUCE WOOD COURT
137 Spruce Woods Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1590 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Full & 2 Half Bath End of Group Townhome in Abingdon, Ideally Located. Large closets, finished walkout basement, large deck, and patio. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, and access to I95.
City GuideBel Air South
"Now this is the story about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute just sit right there, and I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air." - Will Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

OK, so Will Smith was singing about a different Bel Air out in California, but there's no reason you can't be the Fresh Prince of Bel Air South, Maryland, right? Of course, they are entirely different communities. The Maryland incarnation is an unincorporated area in Harford County, Maryland, on the northeast side of Baltimore. It's just south of the city of Bel Air - the county seat - which is, incidentally, just south of Bel Air North. It all makes sense when you see it on a map. It's bisected north to south by Highway 24, also called the Veterans Memorial Highway, which is a major commuter route. The area is a mix of master-planned communities, tree-lined suburban streets with established homes, and relatively new tract developments. It's an outer suburb of the greater Baltimore metropolitan area and is bordered on the south side by I-95, with easy access to the entire Eastern Seaboard.

Renting in Bel Air South

While the homeowner vacancy rate is running at less than one percent, the rate for rental vacancies is a much more reasonable 8 percent. That number means it's a fairly balanced rental marketwith a stable economy. You won't have to promise blood or your first born to get a place, but you will have to provide good references. Credit history is probably a mandatory consideration almost everywhere in town. There aren't likely too many locations offering all-bills-paid apartments for rent. If you're thinking about looking for a new home in Bel Air South, a good strategy is to begin your search as soon as possible. Make a list of your favorite locations and begin narrowing them down before you visit. You are going to be more objective when taking your time to research, so don't wait until you are already in a rental office. While they may seem like a sea of suburban uniformity, there are different neighborhoods with their own unique characteristics. Here's a look at a few of them to help get your apartment search rolling.

Winters Run: It's the closest part of Bel Air South to I-95, running to the north from that freeway and bordering Veterans Memorial on the east side. The west boundary is essentially the Winters Run Conservation Area. There are several large apartment complexes offering apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms. Shopping centers with big box stores anchor the southernmost sector of the community.

Aquila Scott Park: The area to the south of this nicely-appointed city park primarily features established single-family homes intermingled with a few condos and apartment homes on quiet tree-lined streets and cul-de-sacs. The community runs down to about East Factory Ring Road.

Patterson Mill:Going south and then west from Patterson Mill Road, Patterson Mill is a part of town with a lot of newer construction. Local shopping is nearby,

Glenwood/Colonial Acres: Located mostly on the south side of East Factory Ring Road, current and future residents will find a section of Bel Air South that is a mix of residential housing. Duplexes are an option, as well as condos nearer to Maryland Golf and Country Club on the east side of the neighborhood.

Fountain Green: Next to Glenwood to the east and south of Churchville Road and including the area around South Fountain Green Road is where you'll find Fountain Green, containing the Fountain Green Shopping Center and a nice selection of rental choices. Large complexes with community centers provide opportunities for social functions.

Churchville: Somewhat rural as the city blends in with farmland, the Churchville part of Bel Air South is an interface between housing and farming zones. By following Churchville Road out east past Fountain Green Road, you will find some affordable renting opportunities.

Living in Bel Air South

Those searching for ideal suburban life just might find it in Bel Air South. Of course, you will have to deal with real-life concerns like increasingly bad traffic, winter weather that is occasionally harsh, and a limited nightlife. In return, you will get tranquil streets, good shopping, and excellent housing. The Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground is just across I-95. It's the oldest active proving ground that the Army operates, dating back to just prior to the U.S. entry into WWI. That freeway will take you south to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., or north to Wilmington, Delaware, Philadelphia, and New York City. Being part of what is considered the Eastern Seaboard megalopolis makes it easy to explore many different areas.

The arts, culture, sports scene, and nightlife of Baltimore are all within easy reach. The history, fine museums, and important monuments of the nation's capital are just a little farther down the road. The upper reaches of the Chesapeake Bay, with state parks and wildlife areas, are within a few minutes of Bel Air South. Follow the Chesapeake as it widens and approaches the Atlantic Ocean to explore more bays, inlets, and waterways. Annapolis, Maryland, is an excellent day trip. Taking in the history of the home of the United States Naval Academy before sitting down at a table with a wooden hammer and a bucket of blue crabs in front of you is a pleasant way to pass a day. From Annapolis, you can cross the water on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and head out to the Atlantic beaches at places like Ocean City, Maryland, or the Delaware seashore. With all the options out there, becoming the Fresh Prince (or Princess) of Bel Air South could be the lifestyle you are looking for.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bel Air South?
The average rent price for Bel Air South rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,640.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bel Air South?
Some of the colleges located in the Bel Air South area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bel Air South?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bel Air South from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.

