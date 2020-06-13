101 Apartments for rent in Bel Air South, MD📍
OK, so Will Smith was singing about a different Bel Air out in California, but there's no reason you can't be the Fresh Prince of Bel Air South, Maryland, right? Of course, they are entirely different communities. The Maryland incarnation is an unincorporated area in Harford County, Maryland, on the northeast side of Baltimore. It's just south of the city of Bel Air - the county seat - which is, incidentally, just south of Bel Air North. It all makes sense when you see it on a map. It's bisected north to south by Highway 24, also called the Veterans Memorial Highway, which is a major commuter route. The area is a mix of master-planned communities, tree-lined suburban streets with established homes, and relatively new tract developments. It's an outer suburb of the greater Baltimore metropolitan area and is bordered on the south side by I-95, with easy access to the entire Eastern Seaboard.
While the homeowner vacancy rate is running at less than one percent, the rate for rental vacancies is a much more reasonable 8 percent. That number means it's a fairly balanced rental marketwith a stable economy. You won't have to promise blood or your first born to get a place, but you will have to provide good references. Credit history is probably a mandatory consideration almost everywhere in town. There aren't likely too many locations offering all-bills-paid apartments for rent. If you're thinking about looking for a new home in Bel Air South, a good strategy is to begin your search as soon as possible. Make a list of your favorite locations and begin narrowing them down before you visit. You are going to be more objective when taking your time to research, so don't wait until you are already in a rental office. While they may seem like a sea of suburban uniformity, there are different neighborhoods with their own unique characteristics. Here's a look at a few of them to help get your apartment search rolling.
Winters Run: It's the closest part of Bel Air South to I-95, running to the north from that freeway and bordering Veterans Memorial on the east side. The west boundary is essentially the Winters Run Conservation Area. There are several large apartment complexes offering apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms. Shopping centers with big box stores anchor the southernmost sector of the community.
Aquila Scott Park: The area to the south of this nicely-appointed city park primarily features established single-family homes intermingled with a few condos and apartment homes on quiet tree-lined streets and cul-de-sacs. The community runs down to about East Factory Ring Road.
Patterson Mill:Going south and then west from Patterson Mill Road, Patterson Mill is a part of town with a lot of newer construction. Local shopping is nearby,
Glenwood/Colonial Acres: Located mostly on the south side of East Factory Ring Road, current and future residents will find a section of Bel Air South that is a mix of residential housing. Duplexes are an option, as well as condos nearer to Maryland Golf and Country Club on the east side of the neighborhood.
Fountain Green: Next to Glenwood to the east and south of Churchville Road and including the area around South Fountain Green Road is where you'll find Fountain Green, containing the Fountain Green Shopping Center and a nice selection of rental choices. Large complexes with community centers provide opportunities for social functions.
Churchville: Somewhat rural as the city blends in with farmland, the Churchville part of Bel Air South is an interface between housing and farming zones. By following Churchville Road out east past Fountain Green Road, you will find some affordable renting opportunities.
Those searching for ideal suburban life just might find it in Bel Air South. Of course, you will have to deal with real-life concerns like increasingly bad traffic, winter weather that is occasionally harsh, and a limited nightlife. In return, you will get tranquil streets, good shopping, and excellent housing. The Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground is just across I-95. It's the oldest active proving ground that the Army operates, dating back to just prior to the U.S. entry into WWI. That freeway will take you south to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., or north to Wilmington, Delaware, Philadelphia, and New York City. Being part of what is considered the Eastern Seaboard megalopolis makes it easy to explore many different areas.
The arts, culture, sports scene, and nightlife of Baltimore are all within easy reach. The history, fine museums, and important monuments of the nation's capital are just a little farther down the road. The upper reaches of the Chesapeake Bay, with state parks and wildlife areas, are within a few minutes of Bel Air South. Follow the Chesapeake as it widens and approaches the Atlantic Ocean to explore more bays, inlets, and waterways. Annapolis, Maryland, is an excellent day trip. Taking in the history of the home of the United States Naval Academy before sitting down at a table with a wooden hammer and a bucket of blue crabs in front of you is a pleasant way to pass a day. From Annapolis, you can cross the water on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and head out to the Atlantic beaches at places like Ocean City, Maryland, or the Delaware seashore. With all the options out there, becoming the Fresh Prince (or Princess) of Bel Air South could be the lifestyle you are looking for.