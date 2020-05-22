All apartments in Baltimore
738 E FORT AVENUE

738 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

738 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Looking for a home with a great view? You found it! This row home is located in Federal Hill just blocks away from Riverside park with an AMAZING view of downtown Baltimore. Not only does this property offer an amazing view of the Inner Harbor, it also has some other great features including off street parking, 2 decks, a mini wet bar, and exposed brick walls. There are two master suites which each include walk in closets and bathrooms. There are also two additional bedrooms which also each have a bathroom. Basement is finished which included a laundry room and extra storage space. The kitchen is completely renovated with all appliances and also an island in the middle, great for entertainment. This property is walking distance to parks, bars, restaurants and shops. Available April 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 E FORT AVENUE have any available units?
738 E FORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 E FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 738 E FORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 E FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
738 E FORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 E FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 738 E FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 738 E FORT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 738 E FORT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 738 E FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 E FORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 E FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 738 E FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 738 E FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 738 E FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 738 E FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 E FORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

