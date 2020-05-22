738 E FORT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Looking for a home with a great view? You found it! This row home is located in Federal Hill just blocks away from Riverside park with an AMAZING view of downtown Baltimore. Not only does this property offer an amazing view of the Inner Harbor, it also has some other great features including off street parking, 2 decks, a mini wet bar, and exposed brick walls. There are two master suites which each include walk in closets and bathrooms. There are also two additional bedrooms which also each have a bathroom. Basement is finished which included a laundry room and extra storage space. The kitchen is completely renovated with all appliances and also an island in the middle, great for entertainment. This property is walking distance to parks, bars, restaurants and shops. Available April 1st, 2020.